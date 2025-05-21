Ruth Langsford, Charlene White and Kaye Adams favourites to leave Loose Women as ITV cuts costs

Bookies fancy Ruth Langsford as ‘favourite to leave’ Loose Women amid news of changes to the ITV daytime show.

It was announced by ITV yesterday (Tuesday May 20) that cuts will be coming to scheduling and production for programmes such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, as well as Loose Women.

The Sun has gone on to speculate that up to a third of the show’s 26-woman line-up could be slashed in what one unnamed source has described as “the death of daytime TV”.

Now oddsmakers have weighed in – and Gambling Industry News reckons there are four names who are mostly likely to quit.

Loose Women latest as ITV announces cuts

As part of the sweeping changes, Loose Women will only be shown on the box for 30 weeks a year.

The “efficiencies” are set to occur as part of cost-cutting drive at ITV, and follow modifications already made to its soaps. The changes are expected to come into effect from January.

While ITV insists cuts will help support other programming such as new drama and sport, one ITV worker is quoted as telling The Sun: “Everyone is completely gutted and in shock. We can’t believe they would dismantle these brilliant shows.”

However, ED! has been told that, despite changes to the way shows are made, the cuts are not about changes in front of the cameras. The brand has also been expanded with the Loose Women podcast.

ED! approached ITV for comment on The Sun’s claims.

Which stars are tipped to leave Loose Women?

Nonetheless, could stars choose to step away?

According to Gambling Industry News, Charlene White, Kaye Adams and Christine Lampard could choose to leave.

Ruth Langsford is said to be the 5/6 favourite to decide to move on herself.

Charlene White, meanwhile, is priced at 5/4 to quit of her own accord.

Additionally, Kaye Adams is rated at 6/4 to leave fronting Loose Women behind her.

And Christine Lampard is given odds of 2/1 to prioritise other opportunities over the hosting position she has appeared in since 2016.

A spokesperson for Gambling Industry News said: “Loose Women has been a daytime TV staple for decades. But it looks like we could be seeing some familiar faces leave the programme. Ruth Langsford now odds-on at 5/6 to step down from her regular role.

“Charlene White and Kaye Adams are also in the mix to leave at 5/4 and 6/4 respectively. Christine Lampard is a longer shot at 2/1.”

