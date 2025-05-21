Denise Welch declares ‘there’s life in the old girls yet’ as ITV announces huge cuts to Loose Women

Loose Women star Denise Welch has opened up about feuds on the ITV daytime series amid news of big, upcoming changes to the show.

ITV announced “efficiencies” yesterday (Tuesday May 20) which affect scheduling and production for programmes such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, as well as Loose Women.

But amid confirmation of the cuts, in an interview published today, Denise insisted in a defiant seven-word statement: “There’s life in the old girls yet.”

Denise Welch has made hundreds of appearances on Loose Women over the years (Credit: YouTube)

Denise Welch on Loose Women feud claims

Speaking to the Mirror, 66-year-old Denise – who first appeared on Loose Women in 2005 – addressed constant speculation about spats between the panellists by insisting the show is “about us”.

She claimed the programme has to be that way as it is opinion-led and relies on anecdotes from those appearing.

But Denise also maintained that while the show’s personalities may disagree on air, that doesn’t indicating they are ‘feuding’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loose Women (@loosewomen)

Admitting her frustration at such claims – and also that she sometimes plays devil’s advocate to stimulate debate – Denise also said everyone gets on “absolutely fine”.

“If we didn’t have discussions and debate, it would be a very boring show. Some people are closer than others. We all have geographic boundaries as well; we don’t all just live in London all of the time. I’m very proud to be a part of it!”

Denise Welch believes Loose Women ‘celebrates older voices’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Life in these old girls yet’

And, with cuts looming, Denise also reflected on how Loose Women has evolved over the years.

She noted it was “never a staple of the daytime schedules like it is now”. That’s because Loose Women aired in cycles during which it was on the box for three months, then off for three months.

Denise also acknowledged episodes can be affected by events like the racing. However, she added: “We’ve got our place.”

The former Corrie actress also made mention of how she believes Loose Women’s strength is featuring panelists across a range of ages. She also made it clear she is delighted to be involved in a show that continues to celebrate that.

Denise went on: “What other show not only employs older women [but] reveres and celebrates the voices of older women? There’s life in these old girls yet.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Denise revealed she recently endured a sudden return of her depression while she was in Los Angeles.

Sharing how her “unwelcome visitor” manifests itself with physical symptoms, Denise expressed her surprise at being informed she may suffer from “non-headache migraines”.

Read more: Inside Denise Welch’s addiction and mental health struggles following holiday relapse

Loose Women airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.