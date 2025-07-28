The upcoming Bonnie Blue documentary was a hot topic of debate on Loose Women today (July 28), with the ladies on the panel clashing and viewers watching at home also infuriated.

Bonnie Blue: 1,000 Men and Me airs on Channel 4 tomorrow night (July 29). And, as a result, the film was up for discussion straight after a chat about England’s Lionesses winning the Euros last night…

Bonnie Blue’s documentary has sparked intense debate already – and it’s not on till tomorrow night (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today – Bonnie Blue documentary debate backlash

Ruth Langsford anchored Loose Women today, with Frankie Bridge, Mariella Frostrup and Brenda Edwards completing the panel.

After discussing the Euros win, the ladies opened up a discussion about tomorrow night’s Bonnie Blue: 1,000 Men and Me documentary. A clip showing Bonnie and her mum speaking was shown. In the clip, the adult star’s mum said that she was unsure over her daughter’s controversial job at first. However, when she saw the money she was making, she changed her mind.

“Would you get your bits out, Brenda?” Ruth asked.

“No I wouldn’t get my bits out, and I kind of feel sorry for the whole family to be honest. The daughter thinking, oh because I’m making a million and I can give it to my mum and my dad and they’re alright now… No, if my daughter… No. You can’t use the word morals for me,” Brenda Edwards said.

“Everybody’s moral compass is different, though,” said Ruth, playing devil’s advocate. “Bonnie Blue herself, whatever people think of her, says I’m enjoying it, no one is coercing me.”

Ruth played devil’s advocate during the chat (Credit: ITV)

‘No question it’s doing her damage’n

Mariella then said that it’s a “tragic” situation as Bonnie is scared to go out now. Mariella also warned that eventually it’s going to “crash and burn”. “Money does not make you happy. There’s no question it’s doing her damage,” she said.

We’ve all lost our moral compass.

Ruth Langsford then tried to counter her argument, saying: “She still says…” before Mariella cut her off by butting in: “I don’t care about her. I’m talking about us…” Ruth countered, though: “You’re saying she couldn’t possibly be happy…” “I’m not saying that, I’m saying she’s said she’s scared to go out. But more than that I think it’s awful that we’re even talking about it today. It’s really a sad sad story and she’s getting loads of publicity for it and it just indicates that we’ve all lost our moral compass.”

Ruth, meanwhile, revealed she has mixed feelings about it. She explained that she’s a woman and isn’t being forced into her stunts and can do what she likes. Directing a question to Frankie, Ruth asked if it was a man doing it, would the reaction be different. Frankie didn’t get a chance to answer though, as Mariella interrupted again.

Mariella Frostrup faced backlash from viewers (Credit: ITV)

Eventually, Frankie told Ruth: “I get what you’re saying Ruth, if it was a man it would be a very different story.”

Mariella wasn’t done there, though. “The family are now on the payroll,” she said. “Disgraceful,” Brenda added. “Do it behind closed doors.”

Wrapping up the segment, Ruth said: “We love a moral dilemma on Loose Women, that’s what we’re all about.”

“No dilemma,” blasted Mariella, determined to have the last word.

Brenda found the entire subject ‘disgusting’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Both the segment and the ladies came under fire over the discussion.

“Going from women working hard to achieve something to one woman opening her legs for money!” blasted one.

“Is this worth talking about? The more we ignore this woman, more than likely disappear,” said another. “Why are they giving that woman airtime?” another agreed. “Who on earth is Bonnie Blue, and why is she getting airtime?” said another.

Others had more sympathy for Bonnie, saying: “I actually feel sorry for this young lady as the world we live in made her think this was okay to do to make money! What a shame!”

Others had Mariella in their sights.

“Mariella Frostrup is a deeply unpleasant woman,” said one. “Shut up Mariella, stop interrupting,” another urged. “Mariella loves the sound of her own voice,” said another.

Bonnie Blue: 1,000 Men and Me airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday (July 29).

Read more: Katie Price’s plans to rival Bonnie Blue: ‘Thousands of men want to have sex with Jordan’

So will you be watching the documentary? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.