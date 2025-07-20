With her Channel 4 documentary out next week, Bonnie Blue has admitted she misses the “sense of freedom” she enjoyed before shooting to prominence as an adult content creator.

Last year, Bonnie Blue, 26, made headlines around the world by sleeping with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours. The stunt was widely slammed, with Channel 4 expected to come under fire as its documentary airs next week.

But with the star admitting she “doesn’t regret” her chosen career path, she has revealed that she sometimes misses her old life…

Bonnie Blue Channel 4 documentary explained

1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story will examine her life at the time of the stunt and in the months following. It’ll also offer a behind-the-scenes insight into what happened on the day.

Victoria Silver, director of the film, said: “Bonnie Blue refuses to conform to public opinion and lives life by her own rules. At a time when factual TV is awash with retrospective stories, I wanted to capture the energy of a live and evolving story, with a woman at the heart of it who’s living her life in such a bold way.”

I wish I could just be Tia, where it’s just me and my friends and it’s how it used to be.

But how will viewers react to the star, who first grabbed our attention with her homemade “Bonk me for free and let me film it” signs and having sex with “barely legal teens”?

Already Bonnie – who recently revealed she’s eyeing up an I’m A Celebrity… appearance – has revealed her fame has come at a cost…

The adult content creator’s infamous sex stunt is the subject of a Channel 4 documentary this month (Credit: YouTube)

‘I wish I could have the best of both worlds’

Speaking to the Daily Star, Bonnie – real name Tia Billinger – has admitted that she craves the life she had before she found fame as an adult content creator.

She said: “I can’t leave the house without security now. I basically can’t do anything by myself. I can’t go on a walk, I can’t take my dog out by myself. I’ve lost all sense of freedom, it does get hard at times. I can’t do anything. I know I’ve put myself in this situation so I’m not ever asking anyone to feel sorry for me and I continue to try and grow, so it’s not putting me off.”

However, she added: “I tried to go on a night out with my friend and my sister recently and it just ended up me taking photos for hours and hours. For my sister and my friends, they wanted to call it a night early because they were having to just stand there while people were coming up constantly. Whereas before, we would go out, we would use straws as microphones, we’d be dancing like weirdos, we’d just have such a good time, we wouldn’t care.”

Bonnie – who recently told Andrew Tate she would’ve slept with Hitler – concluded: “I wish I could have best of both worlds. I wish I could be some days Bonnie Blue going out and partying and other days just be Tia, where it’s just me and my friends and it’s how it used to be.”

1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday July 29 at 10pm.

