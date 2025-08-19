Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Janet Street Porter clash in tense English flag debate

Loose Women viewers were divided today as Denise Welch and Janet Street Porter clashed over the topic of flags.

Tuesday’s (August 19) programme saw the panel discuss Birmingham City Council and Tower Hamlets Council in London removing unauthorised St George’s flags raised in recent days by activists.

Host Christine Lampard asked the guests to ponder whether the flag of England, rather than the Union Jack, was a “symbol of pride” for them. And while Denise and Janet got worked up over what the flag represents to them, social media users vented with their opinions, with Denise dismissed and abused online.

What did Denise Welch say on Loose Women today?

Denise was first to respond, and said: “I think it I think it’s a shame because I think it should be [a symbol of pride]. We should all be proud of our national flag. However, we can’t deny that the St George’s flag has been hijacked by the Far Right.”

She went on to mention how she’d seen someone on TV say if they saw the flag outside a pub, they probably wouldn’t go in due to “the type of people they might find in there”.

‘Taking the flag back from the Far Right’

At this point, Janet interjected to fume: “That’s absolutely mad.” A few moments later, Janet added: “Bonkers.”

Janet then proceeded to declare: “I would say to anyone watching: ‘Fly whatever flag you want.’ Just flap it around.”

She reasoned: “The only way we’re going to claim back the English flag from, as you say, the Far Right, is for ordinary, normal people who love England, who aren’t, you know, fascists or whatever, to claim that and own their flag.”

Janet also added: “When I lived in central London, I had a chance to have a flag pole on my house. So believe me, I had the JSP flag made and I ran it up the flagpole.” She also joked her flag had been a ‘skull and crossbones’ flag.

How Loose Women viewers reacted

Flag enthusiasts savaged Denise for her takes. “Oh shut up Denise. You never say anything of any significance or importance #LooseWomen,” one viewer countered on X.

“Absolute idiot Denise #LooseWomen,” someone else slammed her.

Another X user claimed: “Denise talks absolute [blank]. She’s making the issue with the flag worse #LooseWomen.”

While another show fan added St George and Union Jack emojis to their words as they posted: “Yes Janet #LooseWomen.”

Meanwhile, one viewer seethed: “The Union Jack and St George’s flag should be flown proudly. If anyone doesn’t like it as they feel offended then it’s them that can [blank] off! #LooseWomen.”

But someone else argued: “If you want to fly a flag from your own property, that’s fine. If you want to fly it from a lamppost, that’s not fine. It’s not what lampposts are for #LooseWomen.”

Another person put it: “You can put as many flags up on your private property as you like. But not on public property unless approved and outside No 10 or a council building etc #LooseWomen.”

The thing is those flags aren’t being put up to celebrate the country.

And yet another said: “The thing is those flags aren’t being put up to celebrate the country. They’re being weaponised by the Far Right and these are being put up to make a point #LooseWomen.”

However, one Janet Street Porter fan contributed: “Flying St George’s flag isn’t racist #LooseWomen.”

