She might be the heart and soul of Loose Women, but amid ITV cuts, Denise Welch is reportedly preparing for a fresh start.

The former Waterloo Road star, 67, made quite the splash across the pond after appearing on Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live. In conversation with Andy Cohen, Denise Welch spilt the beans on her son Matty Healy’s romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Andy asked her to elaborate on what it’s like when Taylor allegedly wrote songs about Matty in her album The Tortured Poets Department, and in response, the actress said that being Taylor’s mother-in-law was “a role that I am glad that I lost”.

“Not that I have anything against her at all!’ she added. “It was just… it was tricky.”

She then went on to add: “She… listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then [Taylor] writes a whole album about it. But Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, Gabbriette, who is gorgeous.”

While Denise’s comments upset a few Swifties, a source close to the star claimed that she had become inundated with job offers based in the US.

Denise has recently visited Matty in the States (Credit: Splash News)

Loose Women star Denise Welch in Stateside move?

“Denise has just returned from LA where she was visiting Matty to talk wedding prep. But there were also network talks on the table for her own show segment. A move to the US is very tempting for Denise – she really misses Matty,” the source alleged to Closer Magazine.

The source then went on to add that Denise “feels she should be with her son”.

“He’s getting married, he’s sitting at the top of his career and Denise knows he needs her support. She doesn’t want to become a stranger or feel pushed out by an entourage. As his mother she is his confidant – she doesn’t want to ever let him down. Denise is torn between either side of the pond – family in the UK vs the US calling, and getting to spend quality time with her son.”

She has reportedly been offered jobs in the US (Credit; Splash News)

End of an era at Loose Women?

As a result of the ‘bloodbath’ of cuts at ITV, Loose Women will only be airing for 30 weeks of the year from January 2026. So, it seems like the stars are certainly aligning for Denise, with the insider noting “Denise embraces change, she sees that it is for the best”.

They continued: “Loose Women is under review. How much longer the show will run lies in the laps of the exec producers. Denise, like everyone on the Loose Women team, wants stability. And now, in the golden time of her life, wants to do what fits right. Family is everything. So emotionally she is torn.”

Read More: Denise Welch slammed as she hits out at son Matty Healy’s ex Taylor Swift

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!