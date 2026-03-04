Axed Kaye Adams fights back tears as full accusations from bullying probe released

Kaye Adams has broken her silence after she was axed from her BBC radio show after a string of allegations.

For the last few months, Loose Women star, Kaye, had been suspended by the BBC after allegations were reported.

On Friday (February 27) it was revealed Kaye had been fully axed from the show after the results of an investigation.

Now, she has broken her silence on the whole ordeal.

Kaye got emotional speaking about the situation (Credit: YouTube)

What are the allegations against Kaye Adams?

Three misconduct complaints against the 63 year old are now being upheld, which led to Kaye getting the axe.

The Times reported that these allegations claimed the long-standing broadcaster was accused of using an “abhorrent swear word” at a colleague, which reportedly happened more than a decade ago.

In another incident, she reportedly threw a pen at a producer in frustration over an upcoming show. And another reported she berated an intern’s ability to do their job.

The investigation reported that co-workers felt humiliated and distressed, with one not showing up to work the next day.

However, other allegations against the TV star were found to not be substantiated.

Throughout the whole investigation, Kaye Adams has denied, and continues to deny, the allegations.

Kaye has been axed from her radio show (Credit: YouTube)

What has Kaye Adams said about her radio show?

However, days after her axe, Kaye has now broken her silence on the axe. Speaking on the newest episode of her podcast, How To Be 60, Kaye emotionally admitted it’s been a “brutal five months”.

She said: “It’s difficult, isn’t it? You know what I mean. It’s been a brutal five months there is no doubt about it. And, you know, it’s hard, isn’t it?

“I’m torn in that I don’t want anyone to think. I mean, who cares about my life anyway, it’s not that I’m expecting people to. But obviously, some people will be aware of what’s been going on in terms of me leaving the radio and stuff.”

Kaye went on to admit she doesn’t know if she wants to say too much about the actual situation, but just wanted to let her fans know how she was feeling.

The Loose Woman said: “I’m torn between not wanting to appear to ignore things, but also, I just don’t see a point in saying much at this time.

“This is a time to process things, try and get my life back on track, try and get my mental health back on track. I need to try and get my eating back on track and my sleeping. Just my life back on track.”

Kaye has thanked her family for helping her through (Credit: Kiera Fyles / SplashNews.com)

Kaye’s family have helped her through

She also went on to explain that her family are a part of the reason she doesn’t want to say too much publicly right now. Just last year, Kaye tied the knot with her partner, Ian, in a civil partnership.

Kaye said: “For the sake of Ian and the kids. I’m just going to stick to that at the moment, and gather myself. I think that’s the best thing to do.

“I went to Edinburgh at the weekend to see the kids, my girls, and took Bee. We just had a lovely day because I haven’t been as present for them as they’re used to, which is a real sadness. So, it was just so lovely.”

Kaye went on to fight back tears as she paid tribute to her daughters for supporting her through everything.

“You’re the mum, you’re the adult. It’s your job to look after them. I, as you know, do everything I can to look after them. But, I am just so proud of, so thankful to them.”

