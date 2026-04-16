ITV finally confirms Loose Women’s future after being taken off air following bloodbath cuts

Loose Women fans won’t have to wait much longer — ITV has finally confirmed when the much-loved daytime show is making its return after weeks off air.

The long-running series, which first launched back in 1999, has become a staple of ITV’s daytime schedule. In fact, it marked a major milestone in September 2024, celebrating 25 years as Britain’s longest-running all-female panel show.

However, over the past month, Loose Women has been kept off air.

Loose Women was hit by the ITV cuts last year (Credit: ITV)

Why Loose Women has been off air

The show’s absence comes after ITV made significant changes to its daytime line-up last year.

As part of those cuts, Loose Women was moved to a seasonal schedule, meaning it will now air for just 30 weeks a year from 2026.

There have been other noticeable changes, too. Although still produced by ITV Studios, the show is now filmed from a new central London location — and no longer features a live studio audience.

It wasn’t the only programme affected either. Lorraine Kelly’s show was also reduced, now running for just 30 minutes. It is currently off air as well, with no confirmed return date just yet.

Explaining the shake-up at the time, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said the changes were designed to protect the future of daytime TV while allowing for investment elsewhere.

“Daytime is a really important part of what we do. And these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust. As well generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres,” he said.

“These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output. And to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever.”

Loose Women is returning later this month (Credit: ITV)

When Loose Women is back on ITV

ITV has now confirmed that Loose Women will return on Monday, 27 April.

The broadcaster says the panel will be back doing what they do best — tackling taboo topics, leading the conversation on the biggest issues of the day and delivering plenty of lunchtime laughs along the way.

However, it hasn’t yet been revealed which panellists will be appearing when the show returns.

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Loose Women returns on Monday 27th April on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player

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