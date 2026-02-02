Janet Street Porter announces she has married for the fifth time in surprise announcement

TV star and journalist Janet Street Porter confirmed on today’s (February 2) episode of Loose Women that she has married for the fifth time.

The 79-year-old broadcaster has been in a long-term relationship with restaurateur and entrepreneur Peter Spanton, 70, since 1999.

And in an exciting relationship update, she has confirmed that they have officially tied the knot over the weekend.

Janet got married over the weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Janet Street Porter gets married for the fifth time

During Monday’s episode, Janet shocked today’s panel — Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards, Sue Cleaver and Nadia Sawalha — by sharing a video clip where she confirmed she was married again.

In the video, Janet stood with Peter and their dog Badger. She said: “Hi everyone, I’ve been keeping a big secret. It’s my big news for everyone. Peter and me, and Badger, got married on Saturday, so there you are.

“I finally did it. I waited to the last for the best. See ya!”

The panel were happy for Janet, especially Brenda who appeared the most excited.

Janet has yet to share details of their wedding. However, viewers at home were quick to react to the huge news.

Janet and Peter shared the news with Loose Women viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘So happy for Janet!’

“Congratulations to you both and Badger,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“Huge Congratulations Janet xxx,” another person shared.

“Congratulations Janet and Peter, what lovely news!” a third remarked.

“So happy for Janet! Congratulations to her and Peter,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Congratulations Janet, wonderful news.”

Who else has Janet been married to?

In 1967, Janet got married for the first time to photographer Tim Street Porter. Their marriage ended in 1975.

The same year they divorced, Janet walked down the aisle with publisher Tony Elliott. Their relationship was short-lived and ended two years later.

In 1979, Janet then married Canadian documentary maker Frank Cvitanovich before divorcing him in 1981.

Shortly before settling down with Peter, Janet tied the knot with David Sorkin in 1997. Their relationship ended in 1999.

Read more: Emotional Janet Street Porter fights back tears as she reveals tragic death on Loose Women

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!