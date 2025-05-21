During today’s (May 21) episode of Loose Women, panelist Janet Street Porter emotionally opened up about the death of her friend.

During Wednesday’s show, Janet, 78, was joined by Denise Welch, 66, Christine Lampard, 46, and Jane Moore, 63. The panel discussed the latest ITV documentary, The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School, which aired yesterday.

However, the discussion took an unexpected turn when Janet revealed a personal loss.

Janet revealed a sad loss (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street Porter reveals death on Loose Women today

Christine revealed that the documentary focused on the tragic stories of the haemophiliac children at the Lord Mayor Treloar School in Hampshire. They were sent to the specialist boarding school with the promise of a ‘normal childhood’.

However, they ended up becoming victims of secret medical research. As a result, many of the students were left with hepatitis and HIV.

Christine immediately turned to Janet and explained how much of a “difficult watch” it was, to which Janet agreed. While looking teary, Janet said it was “really hard” to digest before explaining why watching it impacted her on a personal level.

I had a friend who received contaminated blood in an operation and he’s dead now.

“It was really hard for me because a few years ago, I had a friend who received contaminated blood in an operation and he’s dead now,” she said as she looked visibly upset.

As she looked down and touched her face, Janet stated she found the documentary “really moving”.

Janet previously opened up about the death of a friend on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

‘I couldn’t even bear to walk’

This isn’t the first time Janet has opened up about losing a friend.

During an appearance on Loose Women in September 2022, she was joined by guest Kelsey Parker, who was grieving over her husband Tom Parker.

While sympathising with Kelsey, the journalist revealed how the sudden death of her friend impacted her.

“When one of my friends died unexpectedly, I couldn’t even bear to walk where I’d been with him because I expected him to turn the corner all the time,” she said.

Janet stated that every place she would go to would “bring back a memory”.

It is unknown whether she was referring to the same friend she was referring to today.

