Coleen Nolan takes brutal swipe at Janet Street-Porter during clash – as Charlene White steps in

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter opened up about her past relationship today – and co-host Coleen Nolan made a pretty savage remark.

On today’s episode of Loose Women (May 20) the panel found themselves discussing how to break-up with someone. And if it’s ever okay to just tell someone you don’t love them anymore.

While the panel were divided on the subject, Janet, who has been married four times, announced she previously found it easy to break-up with someone.

Janet didn’t expect Coleen to make that comment (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter on previous relationships

Janet Street-Porter has found herself in four marriages over the years. But none of them went the distance.

Instead, she currently is in a long-term relationship with former restauranteur and entrepreneur Peter Spanton since 1999. The couple have never taken the next step of marriage.

While discussing the subject today, Coleen Nolan admitted she would much rather someone break-up with her than her having to be the one to call things off.

But Janet disagreed, confessing: “I didn’t have a problem doing it”. And then she proceeded to tell the panel a story of how she called off a previous engagement.

Janet didn’t say who the man was, only that they were engaged to be married. When she met someone else, who helped her realise she didn’t want to marry that man.

She explained: “I was supposed to be getting married. And then I met a gorgeous man and he asked me out. I said: ‘Well I’m supposed to be getting married, but I will deal with that’. Then the next day I met my fiance in a crowded pub, went straight up to him and I said ‘Sorry it’s off. It’s over’.”

Coleen took a savage dig at Janet (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women panellists shocked

While the other panellists were initially shocked, Katie Piper tried to back her up for being “honest and direct”. However, Coleen seemed very unimpressed.

She asked: “But he must have asked why – they always need to know a reason.”

Janet simply said that she “wasn’t prepared” to discuss it with him, and didn’t understand why there “always has to be a reason”.

However, Coleen remained adamant: “But there is. When your heart is broken, you wonder why it happened.”

Janet thought aloud about what she could have said to the man at the time, admitting: “Well, I’m sorry love but things have moved on in the last 48 hours. You were once Mr 90% and now you have shrunk down the scale to 40%. And I had just met Mr 100%. So get over it.”

Coleen couldn’t believe that was Janet’s approach, and wondered if anyone had told her that they didn’t love her anymore. And when she said nobody had said that to her, Coleen felt like that explained her behaviour.

Everyone was shocked at Coleen’s comments (Credit: ITV)

Janet and Coleen clash

Coleen added: “Well, you don’t know how it feels then. That’s why you can do it so easily. Because you don’t know the feeling.”

But Janet remained sure that she would have done the same thing again if she ever felt unsure in a relationship.

She explained: “If you ever think your relationship is going in that direction, then get in first. Instead of swimming around in the shallows of emotion and turmoil. Just get it over with.”

That’s when Coleen made a savage dig at Janet’s previous marriages, leaving everyone in the studio shocked.

Coleen said: “But maybe if you had spoken a bit more and discussed your feelings then you wouldn’t have been onto your fourth marriage.”

The whole studio audience gasped, as did the panel. And by the shock on Janet’s face, she wasn’t expecting the dig either. But before she got a chance to respond, Charlene White cut in to stop things going further.

Charlene closed the segment, saying: “I think it’s probably safe that we end things there and move on. I could see where that was going and we’re not going there.”

But realising that things may have gone too far, Coleen laughed and reached out to touch Janet’s shoulder, to show there were no hard feelings between the pair.

