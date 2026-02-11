Brooklyn Beckham fans issue desperate plea as Cruz offers estranged brother a surprise ‘olive branch’

Brooklyn Beckham has been offered a surprise “olive branch” from his younger brother Cruz amid their family feud.

Tensions in the Beckham family have reached fever pitch in recent weeks with Brooklyn cutting off all contact with his loved ones.

The 26-year-old has reportedly only asked his parents, Victoria and David, to communicate with him through lawyers.

Brooklyn also grabbed the world’s attention following his recent bombshell Instagram statement about his mum and dad.

The eldest of their four kids, he accused his parents of ‘always putting Brand Beckham first’.

He even made shock claims that his Spice Girls star mum Victoria ‘danced inappropriately’ during his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz, and cancelled making her wedding dress.

The Beckhams have not responded to Brooklyn’s allegations.

Brooklyn’s siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, have also remained silent throughout.

However, Cruz has now made a touching gesture online that fans are convinced is an “olive branch”.

Cruz Beckham ‘offers olive branch’ to Brooklyn

In a surprise move, 20-year-old Cruz has taken to Instagram and posted a collection of seemingly random photographs.

The first photo in the slew is an adorable black and white shot of himself and his two brothers, taken during their childhood.

Brooklyn is in the middle of his younger siblings and is grinning at the camera with his arms tightly around them.

Cruz and Romeo, now 23, are also smiling happily.

There is also a second and more recent shot in the photo dump. It shows the boys and 14-year-old Harper dressed in bee-keeping gear at home in the Cotswolds.

Other pictures include Cruz playing the guitar and a nice one of himself and Victoria at Christmas.

But fans are only interested in the two sibling photos, as they are convinced it is a sign.

It is hoped among Cruz’s following that the Instagram post, which does not appear to be in aid of anything specific, is a way of him reaching out to Brooklyn.

Fans issue plea to Brooklyn

Fans have now issued a desperate plea for Brooklyn to make amends with his family following Cruz’s gesture.

Writing in the comments, one follower said: “Somebody’s giving out the olive branch, and we are all here for it!”

Another added: “I hope you all work it out together soon!”

A third penned: ‘I hope the olive branch is accepted, life is too short.”

Another wrote: “I would keep posting my brother too until he comes to his senses.”

And someone else simply pleaded: “Come on Brooklyn!”

Notably, Victoria has also reacted to Cruz’s surprise post.

The mum-of-four, who is said to be “devastated” by the fallout, has shared four red heart emojis.

“You’re an amazing mum Victoria,” one fan said in response.

Brooklyn’s family fallout

Last week, it was reported that Brooklyn had taken the shock step of removing the word ‘dad’ from a tattoo on his arm.

The aspiring chef, who lives in the US with Nicola, later showed it off in his own flurry of random Instagram pictures.

Brooklyn had the anchor inked onto his bicep in tribute to David some years back.

But the word ‘dad’ has now been lasered off in a shock sign of defiance.

A source told The Sun: “There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body.”

