Brooklyn Beckham brazenly shows off arm tattoo after removing the word ‘dad’ amid rift with David and Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham has brazenly shown off his arm tattoo after removing the word ‘Dad’ from it in another swipe at his family.

Brooklyn was at the centre of news reports last night claiming he’d had his tribute to his father David lasered off.

The 26-year-old has fallen out dramatically with his family and these reports were the latest bitter blow amid the rift.

Brooklyn has now confirmed the claims about his tattoo are true, thanks to a brazen social media photo.

The aspiring chef has taken to Instagram and shared a slew of new pictures with his 17million followers.

Brooklyn Beckham has removed the word ‘Dad’ from his arm tattoo (Credit: Splashnews.com)

These include shots of his 31-year-old wife Nicola Peltz, their pet dog and plates of food.

But one photo sticks out like a sore thumb, sparking speculation that it wasn’t added to the grid by accident.

In the snap, Brooklyn can be seen standing knee-deep in an outdoor swimming pool.

He’s rolled up his brown shorts, his white boxers are on show and he’s wearing a backwards baseball cap.

Brooklyn is, however, topless and standing conveniently to that side. And his tattoo – minus the word ‘Dad’ – is completely visible.

What was Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘dad’ tattoo?

Brooklyn had the anchor tattooed onto his bicep with the word ‘Dad’ running across the middle of it in homage to David.

The eldest of the Beckham children, he’d had his first inking done when he was 18 and the anchor followed soon after.

But last night, sources close to Brooklyn revealed he’d decided to have ‘Dad’ removed.

It comes as tension between Brooklyn and his parents reach fever pitch.

Last month, Brooklyn released a bombshell Instagram statement about David and Victoria.

It included claims that the couple ‘always put Brand Beckham first’ and an allegation that Victoria danced inappropriately at his and Nicola’s wedding.

According to previous reports, Brooklyn has also requested his parents only speak to him through lawyers.

Speaking about Brooklyn’s latest decision to remove ‘Dad’ from his tattoo, a source told The Sun: “Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing. He wanted it gone.”

The insider added: “There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body.”

(Scroll below to see Brooklyn’s tattoo now)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Fans offer support to Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s fans have been quick to comment on his latest Instagram post.

But rather than acknowledge the newly-edited tattoo, many have shared their support amid his very public family rift.

One told him: “You are a great guy. Don’t change.”

Another added: “Team Brooklyn, you deserve to be happy and live your own life. Wishing you all the best.”

And someone else wrote: “This looks so peaceful, I’m glad you found it and you look happy.”

However, another follower told Brooklyn: “Drop the Beckham surname if you finally found peace.”

Read more: Katie Price shows off new bum fillers as she gets ‘beach ready’ for honeymoon with Lee Andrews

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page