Katie Price shows off new bum fillers as she gets ‘beach ready’ for honeymoon with Lee Andrews

Katie Price has revealed her new “bubble butt” after getting bum fillers ahead of her honeymoon with Lee Andrews.

Former glamour model Katie, 47, says she is now “beach ready” after having her bottom cheeks boosted last night.

According to her new husband Lee, the pair are due to jet off abroad in the coming days for their honeymoon – although Katie has described it as a “holiday”.

The newlyweds have not seen each other since they tied the knot in Dubai more than a week ago.

Katie Price has shown off her ‘bubble butt’ bum fillers ahead of her honeymoon (Credit: Instagram/ @katieprice)

Katie flew back to the UK to see her children while businessman Lee stayed put, as he lives in the United Arab Emirates.

Yesterday, however, Lee confirmed they will be reuniting on honeymoon shortly.

Katie Price’s new bum fillers

Katie has shared the news of her latest cosmetic procedure on Instagram.

She posted a before and after picture of her bottom after slipping into a bright orange thong while gushing about how happy she is.

White plasters could be seen on other side of her bum cheeks from where she’d had the filler injected.

Katie told her 2.7million followers: “Oh my God, I am so happy. I’ve now got my beach bum ready body.

“My bum looks amazing. I love it, I’ve had some more filler in it.

“It looks like a bubble butt. I’m ready for my holiday!”

Katie also tagged her new husband Lee in the post. He re-shared it on his Instagram Stories.

Honeymoon plans

Katie and Lee had their whirlwind wedding in Dubai just one week after meeting each other.

Lee popped the question with a whopping sparkling ring and they spent a couple of days together as husband and wife, before Katie flew home.

Since then, fans have been wondering why they are yet to reunite.

Katie husband Lee has denied claims of a travel ban (Credit: Instagram/ @wesleeeandrews)

Yesterday, as he spoke about their “exclusive” honeymoon, Lee denied allegations that he is subject to a travel ban.

Lee said on Instagram: “Oh, guys, I never really been one to explain myself but there’s a lot of fake news going around so I’d better say something.”

He went on to share a ‘community impact profile’, which he said proves there is no travel ban against his name.

“I’m going on my honeymoon in a few days, guys. So I’m definitely not on a travel ban,” he added.

“I’m in the happiest moment of my life and I’m looking forward to going with my person on my honeymoon.

“It is exclusive, so I can’t talk about it. And you’ll see it. Okay?”

Lee has since posted a photo of himself sat in the back of a car in Dubai while flashing his new ‘Katie’ tattoo on his hand.

He captioned it: “Wait for it.”

Poised and ready, Lee. Poised and ready.

