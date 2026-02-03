Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews reveals honeymoon plans as he calls himself ‘the most hated man in Britain’

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews insists they are about to head on honeymoon together – while branding himself “the most hated man in Britain”.

Lee gave himself the title while addressing cynical fans on Instagram.

The businessman, who lives in Dubai, has been hit with claims he is currently restricted by a “travel ban”.

But as he hit back and denied the allegation, Lee said he and Katie WILL be reuniting on honeymoon in the coming days.

Lee’s latest comments come as he also told a newspaper they have found a house to live in together.

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews reveals honeymoon plans

Lee revealed his honeymoon plans in a new video posted online.

He said: “Oh, guys, I never really been one to explain myself but there’s a lot of fake news going around so I’d better say something.”

Lee then shared a ‘community impact profile’, which he said proves there is no travel ban against his name.

“I’m going on my honeymoon in a few days, guys. So I’m definitely not on a travel ban,” he continued.

“I’m in the happiest moment of my life and I’m looking forward to going with my person on my honeymoon.

“It is exclusive, so I can’t talk about it. And you’ll see it. Okay?”

Lee then concluded: “Thank you so much, everyone. I love you all. I know I’m probably the most hated man in Britain but half the stuff isn’t even true.”

Meanwhile, Lee also told The Sun: “We’ve got the house, thank you. We’ll be flying out for our honeymoon together, remotely.

“I’m not going to tell you where we’re going but it is in the next 72 hours. So, I can fly and you’ll see us snapped somewhere.”

‘Travel ban’ claims

Katie and Lee had a whirlwind wedding less than a fortnight ago,

The couple had only known each other for a week and were engaged for just two days when they decided to get married in Dubai.

Katie flew home to the UK several days later to see her children.

Lee initially said in an Instagram video that he would be “wrapping up a couple of things” before joining her. But he then deleted the clip.

In a U-turn, he has continued to remain in Dubai ever since.

Reports have since claimed Lee isn’t allowed to leave the United Arab Emirates after ‘spending three weeks in prison’. He was allegedly accused of forging an ex-girlfriend’s signature to acquire a £200,000 loan.

Lee denies these claims, telling the Daily Mail: “There’s no substance.

“My UAE bank account details and latest statement far exceeds £200,000, so it makes no sense that I would owe that or be on a travel ban for it because they would take it automatically if that was the case, and they hold it.”

He added: “First of all, I’ve been travelling all over Christmas, prior to January, and I’m actually travelling tonight to the UK so no, I don’t have a travel ban.”

Katie’s social media silence

Katie has posted multiple videos and photos on her Instagram account since returning to the UK.

However, fans are confused about how few posts relate to Lee.

This morning, Lee shared a video from his chauffeur driven car. He was sat in the back watching a clip of Katie in a music video on a small TV screen.

He captioned it: “Love this!”

In comparison, Katie has posted videos of herself that were taken as she had a pedicure.

She also reshared an old picture of herself and a female friend with the caption: “How young!!!”

