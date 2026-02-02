Katie Price forced to deny new husband Lee Andrews has ‘stolen’ her jewellery and cash

Katie Price has furiously denied false claims that her new husband Lee Andrews has ‘stolen’ her jewellery and money.

Katie, 47, lashed out after spotting a fake news story online that has wrongly accusing Lee of theft.

The former glamour model was horrified to read untrue claims that Lee pinched her “precious jewels and a significant amount of cash” before “vanishing”.

Sharing a screenshot of the false news story – which is believed to be the result of AI – on her Instagram, Katie has quickly shut it down.

Katie Price forced to deny Lee Andrews ‘stole’ from her

Katie has raged to her 2.7million followers: “This is absolutely FAKE news. Absolute FAKE NEWS!”

Lee, meanwhile, has ignored the spam story, which has sprung up on social media.

Instead, her new husband has shared several inspirational quotes about life on his Instagram Stories.

One reads: “A soul who trusts the unknown pulls miracles from the air.”

Another said: “Your time on earth is limited. Don’t try to age with grace!

“Age with mischief, audacity and a good story to tell.”

Katie and her fourth husband Lee married in Dubai just over a week ago.

The couple had been engaged for less than 48 hours and had only met the week before.

Soon after the wedding, Katie kissed her new husband goodbye and flew back to the UK. He, however, has stayed put.

Have Katie and Lee reunited yet?

Last week, Lee told his followers in an Instagram video that he was due to fly to England after “wrapping a couple of bits up” in Dubai.

He explained that Katie had returned home to be with her children.

The following day, the businessman did a U-turn and said Katie was flying to Dubai instead. But he quickly deleted this.

Although the newlyweds have been captured in an Instagram video together, it is not known when it was shot.

Katie very much appears to still be in the UK.

On Sunday, she visited a couple of friends for a roast dinner at their house.

Lee was not pictured at the meal and it’s unclear if he is still in Dubai. He has only posted his inspirational quotes on his Stories, and the last picture on his grid is of himself and Katie from last week.

One follower commented on the week-old photo three days ago: “You in the uk yet?”

Another asked: “Where’s ya wedding pics gone?”

Lee has not responded.

