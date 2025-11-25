Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor branded ‘ignorant’ by Susannah Constantine in rant

Former Strictly star Susannah Constantine has branded Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor an “ignorant, entitled, stupid individual”.

The 63-year-old fashion journalist, who once dated Princess Margaret’s son, shared her scathing review during a recent podcast appearance.

Susannah appeared on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast, hosted by Terry Wogan’s son, Mark.

It was here that she unleashed her rant on Andrew amid the scandal he’s currently embroiled in.

Susannah Constantine called Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor an “ignorant, entitled, stupid individual” (Credit: Virgin Radio UK)

Susannah Constantine roasts Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

During the 1980s, Susannah famously dated Princess Margaret’s son, David Armstrong-Jones, for six years.

Given this royal connection, Mark seized the opportunity to quiz his guest on recent events.

Last month, of course, King Charles announced that he would be stripping his brother Andrew of his remaining royal titles, following years of scrutiny over his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Your ex… he was the late Queen’s favourite nephew, right? And recently we’ve experienced a lot of the Queen’s favourite son,” Mark tentatively broached the subject. “You hung out in those circles. We’re talking about Prince Andrew. There are many who say it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. Is he misunderstood, or is he the [bleep] that he comes across as?”

For me that sense of entitlement is the worst trait in a human being.

“I have met Andrew,” Susannah confirmed, immediately raging: “And in my humble opinion he is an ignorant, entitled, stupid individual who thinks the world owes him a favour.”

“He was above the law, above rapprochement,” she continued to fume. “For me that sense of entitlement is the worst trait in a human being.”

“So, yeah,” Susannah concluded. “I’m not a fan.”

Reps for Andrew have been contacted for comment.

Andrew has faced much scandal in recent years (Credit: Cover Images)

‘They did such a good job bringing up their daughters’

However, as the conversation turned to Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Susannah appeared more conflicted.

“They are lovely,” she told Mark. “For the girls to be like that, there must be elements of their parents that are fantastic, because they did such a good job bringing up their daughters.”

Last month, Buckingham Palace released a statement. It explained that King Charles had “initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew”.

The statement also confirmed Andrew’s new name, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In addition to that, the palace confirmed that Andrew would move out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘duty of care’ over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid scandal

The decisions came following years of scandal surrounding Andrew over his links to late convicted sex offender Epstein.

Andrew also faced allegations of sexual assault. Virginia Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

The royal has always vehemently denied all allegations against him.

What do you think of Susannah’s comments? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.