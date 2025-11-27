Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s adorable PDA moment at volunteering event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to a bit of PDA, and a recent photo proves they’re still very much in love.

Ahead of Thanksgiving in the US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) to prepare and package meals for community members experiencing food insecurity.

They were joined by their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry are no strangers to PDA (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s PDA during volunteering event

Photos of the Sussex family were shared on the Archewell Foundation website. The images have also appeared on social media, including one of Harry wrapping his arms around Meghan as they smile with other volunteers.

Harry and Meghan are no strangers to PDA. Now, a body language has delved into the moment and explained Harry’s “shielding gesture” towards his wife.

The picture shows Harry, 41, stood behind Meghan, 44, with both of his arms wrapped around her. Meghan is seen placing her hand over Harry’s.

The happy pair both beam for the camera alongside the other volunteers. You can see the image here on the Archewell website.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Harry and Meghan “seem totally at home in each other’s company”.

Speaking to Royal Insider on behalf of OLBG, Darren revealed: “It comes under several categories, one is protection and security. Harry is doing what we call a shielding gesture, it shows a desire from him to make Meghan feel safe.

Harry and Meghan “seem totally at home in each other’s company,” according to a body language expert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘On the scale of PDA I would say it is a 10’

“It also shows possessiveness, but in quite a positive way, more showing pride in his partner than anything creepy. It is conveying warmth, support and connection.”

Darren said Meghan is also leaning back into Harry and reciprocating his gesture. Darren said this shows a “deep connection, they are almost presenting themselves as one unit”.

They are clearly in a great spot at the moment and very much in love.

He continued: “Both show broad genuine smiles, there are clear laugh lines and crows feet, and they just seem totally at home in each other’s company.

“On the scale of PDA I would say it is a 10. It isn’t explicit, but it is letting people into their inner closeness.

“Overall it is a really positive representation of where their relationship is. They are clearly in a great spot at the moment and very much in love.”

Meghan and Harry volunteered with their children in LA recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archie and Lilibet help out at LA food shelter

The family’s outing came ahead of Thanksgiving on November 27.

In the photos, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, are seen helping to prep food and bake cookies at the organisation.

Seeing the royal youngsters helping out left fans moved. One person said on X: “Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are raised so well by their amazing parents. The whole Sussex royal family volunteering for Thanksgiving.”

Such a caring and thoughtful family!

