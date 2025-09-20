Rylan Clark took to Instagram last night to share some loved-up holiday snaps with his new boyfriend, Kennedy.

TV star Rylan, 36, revealed he had found love again last month during an episode of his podcast.

Rylan has a new boyfriend (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Rylan Clark reveals he has a new boyfriend

Last month, during an episode of his podcast, Rylan: How to Be in Love, the star spoke to Louis Theroux.

After asking Louis about his love life, Rylan was then asked about his.

“Am I right in thinking since starting this series, you’ve struck up a relationship?” Louis asked.

“I have. At the time of recording, I’m very happy,” Rylan revealed.

When asked whether he wants to have children in the future, Rylan said: “Yeah. 100%. I want kids. He wants kids.”

Rylan was previously married to Big Brother star Dan Neal. However, they split in 2021 after Rylan admitted to cheating.

Rylan Clark goes Instagram official

Last night, Rylan took to Instagram to share some loved-up holiday snaps with new boyfriend Kennedy.

The couple enjoyed a trip to Florence, Italy, recently, where they got to see the sights, drink wine, and dine out.

Rylan finally shared a snap of just him and Kennedy, which he uploaded among the photos of some of the stunning views and sights they saw.

In the photo, which has been taken from a traditional buchette del vino (wine window), Rylan and Kennedy can be seen smiling while holding glasses of wine.

Another photo is a close-up of their hands entwined while walking the streets of Florence.

“A few days in Florence with you. Popped in to see Elizabeth and thank her for being part of our Grand Tour, and had to see the Artemisia Gentileschi and thank her for being part of the BAFTA. A beautiful few days x,” Rylan captioned the post.

Rylan has a new man (Credit: Great Company / YouTube)

Fans gush over Rylan’s romantic snaps

Hundreds of Rylan’s fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over the romantic snaps.

“Beautiful,” Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies gushed. “Gorgeous,” Lizzie Cundy wrote.

“Yay !!!!! Don’t even know you personally but have seen the interviews and your honesty . You made it to new chapters darling,” another follower said.

“Awww finally you are learning to love again [love heart] how wonderful and what better place! Florence is stunning soooo happy for you!!” another commented.

“I’m so genuinely happy for you and Kennedy. You both deserve every bit of happiness together, and it’s so lovely to see. Wishing you nothing but the best on this journey,” a third wrote.

