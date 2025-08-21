TV and radio star Rylan Clark has revealed he has a new boyfriend and admitted he wants to start a family.

The 36-year-old, who rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012, was previously married to husband Dan Neal. The pair tied the knot in 2015 but announced their split in 2021.

In a heartbreaking confession, Rylan said he “tried to end his life” after admitting to cheating on Dan.

However, in a happier new update, things are looking up for Rylan’s love life…

Rylan Clark confirms new boyfriend

During the latest episode of his podcast, Rylan: How to Be in Love, the BBC Radio 2 host welcomed documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux.

After asking his guest about his love life, Louis flipped the questions onto Rylan, who revealed all.

“Am I right in thinking since starting this series, you’ve struck up a relationship?” he asked.

“I have. At the time of recording, I’m very happy,” Rylan revealed to listeners.

When quizzed on whether he wants children in the future, he added: “Yeah. 100%. I want kids. He wants kids.”

Who is Rylan Clark’s partner?

While Rylan didn’t confirm who his new man is, he admitted the podcast has been helping his new relationship. “I’ve picked up quite a few tips. It’s maybe where I’ve gone wrong in the past,” he said.

Over the past few months, there has been speculation that Rylan is in a relationship with his television co-star Rob Rinder.

However, in an interview with The Times, Rylan shut down the rumours, insisting they are friends.

“Contrary to popular belief, Rob Rinder isn’t the first person I speak to but he is a very good friend of mine,” he said.

“Everyone thinks we’re together and we are quite like a married couple: we spend lots of time in each other’s company and never have sex.”

