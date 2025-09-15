Viewers divided as Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour heads to India and complaints pour in

The new series of Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour kicked off last night (September 14) and some viewers were left far from impressed by This Morning host Rylan’s behaviour.

The series – which followed on from their Italian adventure last year – saw Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder travel to New Delhi, India. The reason for visiting the country was in part inspired by Rob’s favourite book, Passage to India.

However, navigating through the busy streets of New Delhi was a little harder than they had anticipated, and they ended up in gridlocked traffic.

While Rob Rinder was patient with the situation, Rylan made it clear he was unhappy, which ultimately rubbed viewers the wrong way.

The new programme had a mixed reception (Credit: BBC)

Viewers unimpressed with Rylan

“Oh dear, that Rylan is SO uneducated!” one complained. “Seems he has no formal education whatsoever about life! Rob is SO tolerant of the rather boring Rylan! How did he ever get on this show?”

“Why the heck did Rylan sign up for this?” another asked. “All he is doing in the five minutes that I could sit through it was moan about the roads, the traffic, the flying insects, the rickshaw. Goodness me!”

An additional viewer addressed the BBC directly, saying: “To be absolutely honest, I really do not want to waste my time and money on either Rob or Rylan. Why are we subsidising their world tour? I would like a refund of my licence fee.”

Rylan was frustrated by the gridlocked traffic (Credit: BBC)

‘Can’t believe people want to cancel Rylan’

While Rob has visited India multiple times, the show offered Rylan the chance to enjoy his first trip to the country. And not everyone was negative after watching episode one.

“I’m watching Rob and Rylan’s Passage To India,” one wrote. “Can’t believe there were people out there who were out to cancel dear old Rylan, one of the proper good ones. That’s where we’re at. I love watching them two.”

Another dubbed it an “amazing and beautiful programme”, while a third declared that it “exceeded [their] expectations”.

Rylan issued a statement after his This Morning appearance. (Image: ITV)

Rylan’s recent controversy

Recently, Rylan has come under fire following a segment on This Morning as he spoke out against the current immigration crisis.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed,” he said. “‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome.’

“If I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in,” he added. “But if I arrive on a boat in Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel.”

Following backlash and Ofcom complaints, Rylan issued a statement, in which he said: “You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes. You can support trans rights and have the utmost respect for women. You can be hetrosexual and still support gay rights. The list continues.”

However, given that he is tipped to be axed from This Morning, the damage might already be done.

Read More: Ronan Keating dedicates to song to Rylan Clark during BBC Radio 2 in the Park concert

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!