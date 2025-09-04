Rylan Clark’s future on This Morning is looking less than certain, according to the bookies.

The star, 36, came under fire for comments he made about the small boats crisis during a stint hosting the show last month.

Rylan came under fire for his controversial views (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark’s small boats remarks on This Morning

Last month saw Rylan, Josie Gibson, Camilla Tominey, and Tim Campbell speak about the government’s handling of the small boats crisis.

“There are apparently one million people in this country who don’t have a legitimate right to be here,” Camilla said.

“And that’s a major worry,” Rylan then said. “Taking politics out of it – this country is built on immigration. Legal immigration. A lot of the doctors and nurses who saved my mum’s life have come over here from other countries. They’re in our tax system, they’re helping our country thrive.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed. ‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome,” he then continued.

Josie and Rylan presented the show together when the segment aired (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark tipped to be axed from This Morning

The star came under heavy fire from viewers, some of whom branded his remarks “appalling”.

It’s since been reported that the show had been hit with 576 Ofcom complaints following Rylan’s remarks.

Now, the bookmakers have tipped Rylan to be axed from the programme.

Pundit Arena has the star at 4/6 to be sacked from the show, and 3/1 to be axed this year. He’s currently at 4/1 to be axed next year.

Will Rylan remain on the show? (Credit: ITV)

Rylan axing this year?

Joe Lyons, spokesperson for Pundit Arena, said: “Rylan Clark has faced some strong backlash on social media following his comments last week on ‘This Morning’, with hundreds of complaints flooding into Ofcom and mounting pressure on ITV to respond.

“The odds suggest his position is genuinely at risk, with a price of 4/6 implying he’s more likely than not to be dropped from the show. That said, Clark remains a popular figure with some viewers and ITV bosses may opt for a short-term timeout rather than a full dismissal. He’s 11/10 to avoid the sack from the show, with a return at some point this year on the cards at 3/1,” he then continued.

“One of the biggest moves in the market came in Rylan’s odds to be made a full-time presenter this year; his price has drifted from 3/1 out to 10/1,” he then added.

