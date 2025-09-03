Rylan Clark told to ‘wind it in’ by co-star Scott Mills as he goes ‘off the rails’

BBC Radio 2 stars Scott Mills and Vernon Kay joked that fellow presenter Rylan Clark is “a bit off the rails”.

Ahead of BBC Radio 2 in the Park at Hylands Park in Chelmsford this weekend (September 5 – 7), Vernon sat down with Scott Mills during the breakfast show this morning (September 3) and discussed their pre-festival shenanigans.

The three-day extravaganza is set to feature some of pop music’s biggest names, including Bryan Adams, Anastacia, Louise Redknapp and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. However, Friday will kick off with DJ sets featuring Rylan, Scott, and Vernon.

Rylan Clark and Scott Mills’ ‘warm-up’ before BBC Radio 2 in the Park

In preparation for the big weekend, Scott admitted he and Rylan Clark have already had a singing session together.

“Doing the warm-up. Me and Rylan and Ella Henderson, doing some karaoke classics,” Scott said. “I was like, ‘They’re not gonna sing on a Tuesday night.’ I was wrong. I was wrong.”

Following the admission, Vernon asked: “And where did you and Rylan end up?”

Remaining tight-lipped, Scott responded: “We went straight home,” he said before teasing: “Ask me again on Friday. No, no, ask me on Saturday, and I’ll probably have a different story. But we actually did go home. Like responsible adults that we are.”

Vernon says Rylan is ‘off the rails’

Despite a star-studded line-up of stars who will be performing throughout the weekend, Vernon admitted he is more interested in Scott and Rylan’s friendship.

“I know a lot of people are excited about the lineup for BBC Radio 2 in the Park. I’m more excited about you two. It’s something that showbiz needs – it’s quite special,” he said.

Scott playfully remarked: “You’ve got a strange fascination with our partnership. I reckon you believe we’re a bad influence on one another.”

“I’ve witnessed it firsthand. Well, Rylan’s a bit, yeah, off the rails,” Vernon joked.

While laughing, Scott added: “That used to be me, but now it’s him. He’s doing the leading.”

Having observed their relationship, Vernon stated: “I like the fact that every now and again you just say, ‘Wind it in, love,'” to which Scott declared: “Oh, that happened again last night.”

Rylan has remained in the headlines recently after he shared some controversial views on immigration while presenting This Morning. His opinion sparked such backlash that hundreds of viewers complained to Ofcom.

