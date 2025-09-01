Rylan Clark has turned off the comments on his Instagram posts after the backlash over his immigration comments on This Morning.

The TV presenter came under fire last week following a heated debate on the ITV show following his controversial views on Nigel Farage and the small boat crisis. Hours later, he broke his silence and fired back in a statement.

And now, following the backlash, Rylan has disabled the comments on his Instagram posts.

Rylan Clark backlash over This Morning comments

Following his appearance on This Morning last week, Rylan has received a wave of backlash for sharing his thoughts on immigration.

On the show, Rylan explained that Farage is pledging to deport 600,000 migrants in his first term, if Reform gets into government. He then shared his point of view.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed,” he said.

Rylan continued: “‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome.’L

What did Rylan say?

Rylan continued: “And then there’s people who have lived here all their lives. They are struggling. They are homeless. Let’s not even discuss our homeless. There are people living on the streets.

“Now this isn’t me getting on my soapbox. Let’s be honest, everyone is going to have an opinion, you’re going to upset someone. But I believe that something major needs to be done about this.”

Rylan added: “If I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in. But if I arrive on a boat in Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel.”

Rylan makes huge decision

Immediately after making his comments, This Morning viewers took to Twitter to share their fears that Rylan’s outspoken behaviour could see him cancelled.

And now, almost a week after he shared his thoughts, and following the backlash, Rylan has disabled the comments on two of his latest Instagram posts.

His post responding to the backlash originally had the comments turned on. But they have now been turned off, meaning social media users are unable to comment.

Similarly, a photo Rylan uploaded of him posing on the red carpet at the premiere of his TV show Dating Naked, also has the comments section disabled.

