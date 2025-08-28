TV presenter Rylan Clark has been supported by a number of well-known faces following his shock rant about immigration on This Morning on Wednesday (August 27).

Rylan made his comments during the Morning View segment of the show, while hosting alongside Josie Gibson. It came after Nigel Farage outlined his plans for the mass deportation of migrants entering the UK on small boats.

Immediately after his comments, This Morning viewers took to Twitter to share their fears that Rylan’s outspoken behaviour could see him cancelled.

However, as the show wrapped, he took to social media, doubling down on his comments. As a result, he has been widely supported by showbiz pals. Far right activist Tommy Robinson also tweeted in support of the TV presenter.

What did Rylan Clark say on This Morning?

Rylan waded in on the row surrounding the small boat crisis in the aftermath of Nigel Farage unveiling his deportation plans.

The TV presenter said: “I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed.

“‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome.’

“And then there’s people who have lived here all their lives. They are struggling. They are homeless. Let’s not even discuss our homeless. There are people living on the streets. Now this isn’t me getting on my soapbox. Let’s be honest, everyone is going to have an opinion, you’re going to upset someone. But I believe that something major needs to be done about this.”

He added: “This country has got such a brilliant history of legal immigration, welcoming people into this county, rehabilitating them into a life they deserve. That is incredible. But what I don’t understand is the influx of people coming into the country. It’s basically like the government is holding up a postcard across the world going: ‘Come on in, we’ll pay for everything. The borders are open. Don’t worry about the problems we’ve got going on in our own country, but come on over.'”

Rylan doubles down after the show

After This Morning wrapped, Rylan took to social media with another statement.

He shared: “You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes. You can support trans people and have the utmost respect for women. You can be heterosexual and still support gay rights. The list continues. Stop with this putting everyone in a box exercise and maybe have conversations instead of shouting on Twitter.”

However, the post only led to more “shouting” on Twitter…

All the celebs backing Rylan Clark over immigration row

This Morning co-host Josie Gibson showed her support as she posted the celebratory raised hands emoji along with four red love hearts on Rylan’s statement.

Camilla Tominey – who was on the show for the discussion – also posted. She said: “Spot on Rylan.” Bestie Rob Rinder was another who commented. He said: “PROUD OF YOU.”

Former WAG Lizzie Cundy shared: “Proud of you my friend.” Strictly star Thomas Skinner – himself under fire over his support of Donald Trump – also posted. He said: “I’m so proud of you mate.”

Far right activist Tommy Robinson also posted in support of Rylan on Twitter. He shared: “Rylan speaking the most common sense ever spoken on ITV’s This Morning. You just know the communist cult will be typing in complaints because his facts hurt their feelings.”

On Instagram, Rylan’s post was liked by Zoe Ball, Tamzin Outhwaite, Kate Thornton, Sally Carman, AJ Pritchard, Kate Ford, Coleen Nolan and Strictly pro Johannes Radabe.

‘How dare you – do better, Rylan’

The post did spark its fair share of backlash, too.

Ex Big Brother star turned Jeremy Vine star Narinder Kaur said: “Do better @Rylan. Apologise and stop cosplaying fascist and racist narratives putting targets on brown and black communities! How dare you.”

Boy George shared: “I agree with most of what you say. However, I have no issue with people on boats trying to get somewhere better.”

On Instagram, another shared: “Oh Rylan. I’ve just seen the clip this is referring to. Just no. Come on, have you visited these ‘4-star hotels’ with all the lovely perks you mention? Because if you speak to those working with asylum seekers, this couldn’t be further than the truth.”

Another added: “When did you go into one of these hotels, Rylan? You seem to know a lot about them, so I’m just curious to know when your visit took place.”

A similar debate on Loose Women yesterday also sparked backlash.

So what did you think of Rylan Clark’s comments about immigration? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.