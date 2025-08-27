Rylan Clark was branded “mean” following his behaviour towards guest Jenny Eclair on This Morning today (August 27), but she was probably more concerned with an accident that happened on the way to the studio.

Comedian Jenny appeared on the daytime show today to speak about her new stand-up show Jokes Jokes Jokes. But it wasn’t all fun and laughs when she called out Rylan Clark for his behaviour.

Rylan has been hosting the show with Josie Gibson for the past few days, before the summer presenting shake-up comes to an end. But, after his immigration rant earlier today, his behaviour towards Jenny didn’t go down too well.

Rylan interrupted Jenny multiple times (Credit: ITV)

Jenny Eclair ‘carried’ into This Morning by paramedics

At the beginning of the segment, Josie admitted they were grateful that Jenny could take “a break from her jam-packed schedule” to be on the show. But fans noticed that she didn’t even get that much time to talk.

Rylan asked Jenny how she was, because the comedian was actually escorted by paramedics into the studio today. “I am in deep shock!” she quipped. “You walked in this morning in my tracksuit and the paramedics were escorting you in!” said Rylan.

Jenny explained: “They were carrying me in. Honestly, it was a real old lady, I’m so cross with myself. I got a free flask a while ago that I keep in my car. I normally I only drink vodka from it – when I am on tour I don’t drive. Let me make that clear. I sit in the passenger seat and I have a driver manager there. I put a little bit of vodka for after, ONLY after the show and I mixed it with some tonic in my flask.

“Today I thought, well I’ll put some coffee in it because I am coming over to you from the other side, the right side of London. This is the wrong side of London. I thought I don’t actually know how to work this flask. I poured it on my face. I felt weepy and shocked, yeah I was shaking,” she said.

Josie asked: “Have you got a vodka rash Jenny?” The comic replied: “No I haven’t. It was coffee!”

Jenny was ‘furious’ with Rylan (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark branded ‘mean’ by This Morning guest

The chat then moved on to how Jenny spends her time off, with her gushing about her three-year-old grandson. But when Josie asked if he had her funny streak, Jenny admitted she wasn’t sure if she wanted him to.

“In some respects I would quite like it. But I just think don’t make your life harder than it needs to be. Do something that is easier and less stressful.”

However, Jenny finally got around to discussing what people can expect from her tour, when she became aware of time constraints. She explained: “I’m talking very fast because I’m aware of time. So, just listen in everybody.” Rylan joked: “Yeah, we have got the weather in a minute.”

Jenny went on to continue explaining how she made her autobiography into a stand-up show, and how she found bits of her life that could “relate” to everyone else. But Rylan interrupted her, calling out: “40 seconds left” – much to Jenny’s annoyance.

Deadpan, she responded: “Oh don’t do that. That’s just mean now. I’m not going to talk any more, I’m sulking. I am furious. I had to get up at half past seven this morning.”

But before she had the chance to even go back and finish what she was saying, Josie asked how her daughter, Phoebe was keeping. This then resulted in Jenny speaking about how “proud” she was of her for writing for an upcoming TV show.

However, once again Rylan cut in: “Jen, 20 seconds until we’re off-air.” Jenny responded: “Oh I know. And now I’m talking about her and her projects when I should be talking about me.”

Fans didn’t know why they were laughing so much (Credit: ITV)

Fans confused by Rylan and Josie’s behaviour

Despite Jenny trying to chat about her projects, Rylan and Josie seemed to find the whole conversation hilarious.

No matter what Jenny was talking about, the pair erupted into laughter and seemed to get the giggles.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Sorry. I have not laughed once at Jenny Eclair. I don’t get what Rylan and Josie are laughing at? Am I missing something?”

Another added: “Why is Josie laughing? There is literally nothing funny happening.”

“How does Rylan Clark keep getting work?? My ears,” a third This Morning viewer complained.

