Rylan Clark has shared a gorgeous picture with Rob Rinder and fans are convinced the TV star is Rylan’s new boyfriend.

Earlier this week, in a podcast chat, Rylan revealed that he’s loved up with a new man.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Rylan: How to Be in Love, the BBC Radio 2 host welcomed documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux. After asking his guest about his love life, Louis flipped the questions onto Rylan, who revealed all.

Rylan Clark and Sian Welby presenting This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m very happy’

“Am I right in thinking since starting this series, you’ve struck up a relationship?” Louis asked Rylan. “I have. At the time of recording, I’m very happy,” Rylan revealed to listeners.

When quizzed on whether he wants children in the future, he added: “Yeah. 100%. I want kids. He wants kids.”

So did Rylan drop a clue as to who his mystery man is in a social media post, or are his fans just desperate for Rylan and Rob to get together?

Last night (August 21), Rylan shared a picture of himself enjoying dinner with Rob. The pair were celebrating their win at the Edinburgh TV Festival. They scooped a gong for their TV show Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour.

When the series came out, rumours circulated among fans that the pair were more than just friends. That was shut down by Rob and Rylan. However, last night’s dinner date did little to stop the chatter.

Rob and Rylan bonded over their divorces (Credit: Cover Images)

‘They look good together’

Rylan posted a picture of himself snuggled up to Rob and captioned it: “Thank you for our @edinburghtvfest award for Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour. Means the world. We’ve come out for dinner to celebrate. Thank you xxx,” he said.

The comments section was awash with people who either think the pair are dating or are desperate for them to be an item.

One said: “Hope Rob is your mystery man. “Me too. They look good together,” said another. “This is your man Rylan,” another declared. “Hope your expectations and dreams come true.”

Another commented: “You both look so happy lots of love to you both.” “Cutest couple in town,” another posted.

“Oh I really really hope Rob is your mystery man,” another said. “Oh why don’t you just come out and say you’re a couple?” another pleaded. “Gosh it would be amazing if he was your new man,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

Are Rylan and Rob Rinder together?

Rylan and Rob have never confirmed that they’re anything more than friends.

Last year, Rylan revealed he does have an “intense connection” with Rob. He also said: “Me and Rob, we’ve been through a lot of the same things. We have the same [bleep]ing lawyer – she earned a fortune out of us! We’re both recently divorced and we’re both finding ourselves.”

“We’d marry each other tomorrow,” Rylan confessed at the time. However, Rob was quick to add that the marriage would be “platonic”.

“I genuinely don’t get connections with people that often in life. I could call Rob at three in the morning and say one word – I know he’d be in fits of laughter,” he said. Rylan added: “I could also call Rob and say: ‘I need help,’ and he’d be there straight away and vice versa.”

Rob split from his husband, Seth Cummings back in 2018. Rylan, meanwhile, split from his husband, Dan Neal, in 2021.

ED! has contacted Rylan’s reps for comment.

Read more: Rob Rinder reveals ‘sense of disappointment’ over Rylan Clark relationship

So do you reckon they’re a couple? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.