Rylan Clark is said to be smitten with his new boyfriend, who has “certainly put a smile back on his face”.

The TV star was previously married to husband Dan Neal. The pair tied the knot in 2015 but split in 2021. In a heartbreaking confession, Rylan said he “tried to end his life” after admitting to cheating on Dan.

Recently though, Rylan revealed that he is loved-up with a new man. And now, his identity has been ‘revealed’.

Rylan Clark’s ‘new boyfriend’ revealed

In August, Rylan confirmed that he is loved up with a new man who is making him “very happy”. And despite some of his fans thinking pal Robert Rinder is his new boyfriend, sources have now ‘revealed’ the identity of Rylan’s new boyfriend.

According to The Sun, Rylan is in his first serious relationship since his split from Dan with a man called Kennedy. Kennedy works as a boss at Billy Bates & Sons funfair in Leicestershire.

And it seems things are going from strength to strength for Kennedy and Rylan – who faced backlash this week on This Morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Bates & Sons (@bbfunfair)

‘They have been enjoying spending lots of time together’

“This new man has certainly put a smile back on Rylan‘s face and they have been enjoying spending lots of time together,” a source said.

They’re inseparable, they make a lovely couple

The publication also claimed that Rylan and Kennedy have been quietly dating for the past few months.

The insider then went on to report that Rylan’s even taken a huge next step in their romance by introducing him to his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

Rylan’s date with new boyfriend

The insider added: “Rylan’s family and friends have all met him and they’ve been attending lots of gigs together this summer, including Oasis. They’re inseparable, they make a lovely couple.”

In July, Rylan attended the Oasis gig and shared a photo on Instagram. In a group selfie with his pals, his new man Kennedy could be seen cosying up next to Rylan, while holding Davina McCall’s hand.

What’s more, on Saturday evening (August 30) Rylan shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story amid his new romance. The TV presenter shared a photo from a funfair and drew a love heart on the snap.

ED! has contacted Rylan’s representatives for comment.

Rylan confirms new romance

Rylan announced the news of his new romance during an episode of his podcast, Rylan: How to Be in Love.

On the show, the BBC Radio 2 host welcomed documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux. After asking his guest about his love life, Louis flipped the questions onto Rylan, who revealed all.

“Am I right in thinking since starting this series, you’ve struck up a relationship?” Louis asked Rylan. “I have. At the time of recording, I’m very happy,” Rylan revealed to listeners.

When quizzed on whether he wants children in the future, he added: “Yeah. 100%. I want kids. He wants kids.”

