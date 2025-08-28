Rylan Clark’s ITV future ‘revealed’ as This Morning host issued warning after ‘echoing Nigel Farage’s sentiments’

Following Rylan Clark’s comments about immigration, Entertainment Daily has been told what this could mean for his future with ITV.

While hosting This Morning yesterday (August 27), Rylan faced backlash after he aired his controversial views on Nigel Farage and the small boat crisis.

Rylan faced backlash for his comments about immigration (Credit: ITV)

What did Rylan Clark say on This Morning?

During the news segment, Rylan explained that if Reform gets into government, Farage is pledging to deport 600,000 migrants in his first term.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed,” he said.

Rylan expressed that there are “people who have lived here all their lives”, who are “struggling”. He also noted that there are loads of homeless people living on the streets.

He added: “If I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in. But if I arrive on a boat in Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel.”

Rylan’s opinion sparked a huge debate online. Many agreed with him, while others believed he was spreading misinformation. Some also commented that they were worried his comments could cost him his job.

Hours later, Rylan broke his silence and fired back in another statement, this time on social media.

For Thursday’s show (August 28), Rylan returned to This Morning alongside Josie Gibson. While he didn’t directly address the backlash with viewers, he appeared to make several ‘digs’ at the furore throughout the programme.

A PR expert has shared his opinion on Rylan’s future (Credit: ITV)

Rylan’s comments ‘reinforces his reputation’

As Rylan’s opinion continues to be a topic of conversation, PR expert and Director of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan, told ED! what he thinks this could mean for Rylan’s future with ITV.

“I thought Rylan was measured and considered in how he expressed himself. Although it’s fair to say some of what he said echoed sentiments we often hear from the Nigel Farage camp – broad, emotive points that can feel sensationalist without hard facts behind them. That said, the way he delivered his comments came across as more of a genuine reflection of what many in the public are thinking, rather than an attempt to provoke,” Joseph said.

If anything, it reinforces his reputation for being authentic and speaking his mind.

Sharing a warning, he added: “The risk for any presenter on such a mainstream platform is that even a well-intentioned comment on a sensitive subject like immigration can be taken out of context or amplified online.

“ITV will no doubt be mindful of this. While I don’t think they’ll scale back on booking him, they will be watching audience reactions closely. For Rylan, the balance is maintaining his authenticity while recognising that the environment around these discussions is very charged.”

Joseph continued: “From a PR perspective, I don’t see this damaging his career. He then added: “If anything, it reinforces his reputation for being authentic and speaking his mind.”

Read more: Rylan Clark confirms he has a new boyfriend and declares ‘we want kids’

So what did you think of Rylan Clark’s comments about immigration? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.