During today’s episode of This Morning, Rylan Clark appeared to make a coupe of sly jibes after receiving a wave of backlash for sharing his thoughts on immigration.

For Thursday morning’s (August 28) show, Rylan was joined by co-host Josie Gibson. The pair had presented the day before, where Rylan aired some of his controversial views on Nigel Farage and the small boat crisis.

What did Rylan Clark say on This Morning yesterday?

Rylan explained that Farage is pledging to deport 600,000 migrants in his first term, if Reform gets into government. He then shared his point of view.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed,” he said.

Rylan continued: “‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome.’

“And then there’s people who have lived here all their lives. They are struggling. They are homeless. Let’s not even discuss our homeless. There are people living on the streets. Now this isn’t me getting on my soapbox. Let’s be honest, everyone is going to have an opinion, you’re going to upset someone. But I believe that something major needs to be done about this.”

Rylan added: “If I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in. But if I arrive on a boat in Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel.”

This Morning viewers were divided by Rylan’s opinion. Some praised the former X Factor star, while others slammed him. Hours later, he broke his silence and fired back in a statement.

Rylan ‘makes several digs’ on today’s show

When Rylan and Josie returned to the show this morning, Rylan made a sly comment during the Morning View news segment.

While joined by Nick Ferrari and Ashley James, Ashley questioned the statistics in a story about birth rates.

Josie then looked over at Rylan and joked: “Carol Vorderman over here might know.” Rylan quickly remarked: “I’m not getting involved,” as he hinted at yesterday’s show.

You know, I’m just meek. I don’t say anything!

However, it wasn’t the only comment made by Rylan that went unnoticed. While interviewing his friend Rob Rinder, who was promoting his new show, The Inheritance, Rob joked about Rylan’s behaviour.

While talking to Josie, he said: “My great condolences for sitting next to madam,” while pointing at Rylan. “It must be hard for you to get a word in.” Josie defended Rylan, insisting he’s “not too bad, actually”. Her co-host thanked the former Big Brother winner and appeared to share another jibe.

“You know, I’m just meek. I don’t say anything!” Rylan joked before Josie and Rob began to laugh.

