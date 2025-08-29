TV star Rylan Clark has announced that it’s his ‘last day’ on This Morning, after stepping in to cover for Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd.

The former X Factor star has been covering the ITV daytime show over the summer while its regular presenters enjoy some holiday.

What did Rylan say on This Morning?

As Rylan opened today’s (August 29) show alongside Josie Gibson, he announced: “Last day today!”

To which a tired-looking Josie declared: “What a week!”

The pair have become regular fixtures on the blue sofa this summer, as have presenters such as Dermot O’Leary, Joel Dommett and Emma Willis.

However, this week their time on the show has been overshadowed by a heated debate about immigration, which has seen Rylan come under fire.

During a segment about Nigel Farage’s proposal to deport thousands of illegal migrants, the presenter hit out.

“This country is built on immigration. Legal immigration. They’re in our tax system, they’re helping our country thrive.” He began, before continuing:

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in. Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads’. And then there’s people who have lived here all their lives. They are struggling. I believe that something major needs to be done about this.”

He later defended himself on social media, declaring: “You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes. You can support trans rights and have the utmost respect for women. You can be hetrosexual and still support gay rights. The list continues.”

Fans beg Rylan not to leave

In spite of this controversy, Rylan and Josie seem to have won themselves some loyal fans, with many expressing their sadness after Rylan announced his departure.

“Such a pleasure to watch this week with Rylan & Josie,” one person tweeted, before threatening: “keep this format or I’m off!”

“Please can we keep Rylan/ Josie on here?” another person agreed on X. “I won’t be watching come next week.”

A third gushed: “I haven’t really watched much of This Morning for years mostly due to being at work and if I was home I would have turned it over. However I’ve been pleasantly surprised this week. Loving Rylan and Josie, well done both. Lovely pairing, both genuine, caring, and funny.”

