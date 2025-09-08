Singer Ronan Keating has dedicated a song to pal Rylan Clark amid his immigration row.

The presenter continues to be hit by backlash after comments he made about the small boats crisis. It has been reported that This Morning has received a whopping 576 complaints as a result.

However, the Boyzone star appeared to have his back this weekend, as he performed a song in his honour during the BBC Radio 2 In The Park concert.

Ronan Keating backs Rylan Clark

This year, BBC Radio 2’s flagship music event, Radio 2 In The Park, took place in Hyland’s Park, Chelmsford. Thousands of music fans headed over to the three-day event, which featured the likes of Jessie J, Bryan Adams and Ella Henderson.

Ronan Keating dedicated a song to Rylan Clark at Radio 2 In The Park (Credit: Splashnews)

As he took to the main stage on Saturday (September 6) for his set, Ronan Keating addressed the crowd:

“This is a big gig tonight, a nice vibe, we’re in Chelmsford – also we’re in the home of Rylan. I thought I might do something nice for Rylan tonight, so I wrote a song, especially for you all.”

“No one’s ever heard it before,” he added, “This is brand new, it’s about Essex, it’s about Rylan.”

“Just go with it, this is not the time to go to the toilet, or go to the bar,” he joked, “Look at all those people moving over there, you’ll regret it, come back.”

He then proceeded to perform his most famous hit, When You Say Nothing At All.

Rylan himself was spotted at the gig, where he thrilled fans with a surprise duet with Anastacia.

Rylan made a surprise appearance with Anastacia at Radio 2 In The Park (Credit: Cover Images)

In response to Ronan’s gesture, Rylan reportedly told the Daily Mail: “I’m not going to talk about anything today,” but confirmed, “I love Ronan, he’s a really good friend of mine.”

