Zara Tindall admits marriage is ‘work in progress’ as Mike reveals ‘challenge’

Mike and Zara Tindall have shared some details about how they keep their marriage going strong.

The couple tied the knot in July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, after meeting back in 2003.

Now, in a new interview, Mike and Zara have admitted marriage is a “work in progress”.

Zara and Mike Tindall married in 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

Mike and Zara Tindall reveal secret to their marriage

Zara and Mike recently attended the Beauty Awards. Here, they spoke with the Daily Mail.

Speaking about marriage, Zara admitted that “nothing runs smoothly ever”.

She said: “We’ve been together for 21 years. Nothing runs smoothly ever. You’ve got to accept that in life. It’s a work in progress [but] you’ve got to have fun.”

Mike then joked that he accepted that Zara is “always right”.

The rugby star added: “Kids are the biggest challenge that ever come your way. Having three of them, everyone is doing different things.”

The couple are parents to daughter Mia, 11, daughter Lena, seven, and son Lucas, four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12)

Reason Mike and Zara wouldn’t do Strictly Come Dancing

During the interview, Mike and Zara also discussed whether they’d sign up to BBC show, Strictly Come Dancing.

In 2022, Mike appeared on ITV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

We’ve been together for 21 years. Nothing runs smoothly ever.

However, when it comes to waltzing on the Strictly dancefloor, it seems neither are keen to sign up.

Mike admitted they “can’t do the Strictly curse, we are not going on it”. He added that they wouldn’t take “the risk” as they’re “very happy”.

The so-called Strictly ‘curse’ is where romantic relationships, often those of contestants, end or change due to the close bonds formed with their dance partners.

Zara admitted marriage is a “work in progress” (Credit: Cover Images)

Where did the couple meet?

Zara and Mike met at a bar in Sydney in 2003, when he was playing for England in the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Speaking about their first date, Mike said during his I’m A Celebrity stint: “First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start.”

Mike proposed to Zara in late 2010 at their home in Gloucestershire, and they tied the knot the following July.

Read more: Mike Tindall’s blunt response amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.