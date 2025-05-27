Daniel Brocklebank’s partner Jordan Coulthard blasts Coronation Street over Billy Mayhew axe: ‘Huge mistake’

Daniel Brocklebank is set to leave Coronation Street amid Billy Mayhew’s axe – and his partner is not impressed.

The news broke out last week that Billy will be leaving the ITV soap next year as part of a ‘sensational storyline.’

It seems that the decision was not made by Daniel Brocklebank but instead one made by Corrie bosses.

Billy will leave next year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Billy Mayhew ‘axed’ from soap

The character of Billy Mayhew has been a part of Corrie for 11 years but it seems next year his time will come to an end.

It is unclear at the moment how the character will ultimately leave the show, but it’s set to be nothing short of dramatic.

Daniel told The Sun: “I have been working on Corrie for a quarter of my life.

“I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

“I love everyone who works on this show and whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds.”

This decision was said to be made by Corrie, as a ‘story-based choice.’

Daniel’s partner isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank’s partner blasts soap axe decision

Now that the news of Daniel Brocklebank’s upcoming departure from Corrie as Billy is out to the public, the star’s partner Jordan Coulthard has taken to social media to slate the decision made by the soap.

The MailOnline shared how Jordan took to his Instagram Stories to share his upset over the news: “Nothing to say. Not his decision. Huge mistake.

“I can’t believe we are having this conversation. No words can express how heartbroken I am for him.”

Daniel’s relationship with his supportive partner became public knowledge back in 2023. Jordan is now fighting in Dan’s corner over the soap’s decision to say goodbye to Billy Mayhew.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

