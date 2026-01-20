Coronation Street releases brand-new Corriedale aftermath promo with Debbie Webster at the centre

The Webster look to be at the centre of upcoming storylines, especially Debbie, if the new Coronation Street promo is anything to go by!

Secrets and lies are proving harder to bury than a dodgy alibi in Weatherfield, as the fallout from the Corriedale crash shows no signs of slowing down.

If anyone thought the drama peaked with twisted metal and flashing blue lights, think again. This is Corrie, after all, and the emotional aftershocks are only just beginning.

The Websters are at the centre (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street promo reveals aftermath of Corriedale

A brand new online promo reveals that while the crash may be over, the consequences are very much alive and kicking. Guilt, grief and carefully guarded secrets are bubbling away beneath the cobbles, threatening to spill over at any moment and take a few more lives with them.

With Billy’s funeral looming, Theo is coming undone at the seams. Crushed by the knowledge that he left a man to die, his conscience refuses to give him a moment’s peace. In a heartbreaking scene at Billy’s coffin, Theo apologises for what he’s done, finally saying out loud what’s been eating him alive. But just as he unloads his guilt, a sudden noise sends him bolting. Cue panic. Has someone overheard his deadly confession, or is paranoia now firmly in the driving seat?

Over at the Platts, Shona and David are living on tenterhooks. After surviving premature labour, Shona can only hope baby Harper pulls through as she awaits life-saving surgery. Just when Shona needs calm more than chaos, she’s confronted by her sister Jodie. Last seen fleeing through the woods with bound wrists on the night of the crash, Jodie’s sudden return raises more questions than answers. What’s she hiding, and why has she resurfaced now?

The aftermath of Corriedale looks huge (Credit: ITV)

Websters at the centre of upcoming Coronation Street scenes

Also in the promo, romance is also on rocky ground as Lisa fights to win back Carla. Saved by her ex fiancée but undone by the return of her supposedly dead wife Becky, Lisa sends Carla a heartfelt note begging for a chance. But has that ship already sailed, or can love conquer chaos?

And then there’s Debbie, staring down the barrel of a prison sentence after taking the blame for Carl. Charged with causing death by driving under the influence, she’s protecting Carl, now revealed to viewers as her son, not her brother. Kevin knows the truth, but Debbie’s lie is holding firm. For now.

Catch Coronation Street on ITV at 7.30pm on weeknights and from 7am on ITVX, because in Weatherfield, the truth always crashes the party eventually.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

