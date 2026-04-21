WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One and sees Amy Mitchell make a brief appearance.

EastEnders viewers tuning in early were treated to an unexpected familiar face, as Amy Mitchell made a brief but much-talked-about appearance during a tense episode dominated by Ravi’s worrying behaviour.

While the drama unfolds, Lauren is busy trying to claw back her cash after being sold a rusty motor through one of Alfie’s contacts. Keen to prove herself and win her bet with Max, she heads out determined to fix the mess.

Back at the car lot, Max is left holding the fort alone after Priya calls in sick, and he’s far from impressed by what he sees as a lack of commitment.

But there’s more going on than he realises. Over at home, Priya is dealing with a far more unsettling situation.

The main focus of today’s episode is Ravi’s mental health (Credit: BBC)

Ravi’s mental health takes another worrying turn

Inside the flat, Ravi shocks his family by locking them in and taking away their phones.

Oblivious to the seriousness of the situation, Nugget and Avani initially treat it like a surprise day off, happily settling in for games and films.

For a moment, Priya even dares to hope this unusual day might be doing Ravi some good.

Fans were thrilled by a rare Amy Mitchell sighting in EastEnders! (Credit: BBC)

Amy Mitchell makes an appearance in EastEnders

However, things take a turn when Suki starts to worry that no one has seen the family after hearing from Max that Priya isn’t at work.

While Max is complaining that Priya is a no-show, Suki panics – especially when Amy walks past and confirms that Avani and Nugget were also off school.

But while Suki heads straight to Ravi and Priya’s flat to see what is going on, fans got distracted. They were less concerned about struggling Ravi and more focused on the fact that they had seen Amy on screen for the first time in weeks.

We last saw Amy on screen at Penny’s baby drinks last month (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled to see Amy Mitchell

The last time we saw Amy was when Penny showed everyone her baby scan in The Vic last month.

However, fans have been complaining that we haven’t seen enough of the character on screen recently. They are also calling for her to take centre stage in more storylines…

“Crikey, Amy Mitchell had a line in today’s episode… where has she been?” said one fan on X. Another agreed: “Sometimes I forget Amy is part of the Mitchell family!”

Someone else added: “I love Amy, she is an underrated gem, and Ellie Dadd plays her amazingly. We need to see more of her on screen.”

While another fan wants to see more scenes with Amy and her friends. “Can we have more scenes from Amy, Avani and Barney? It is great to see them on screen together!”

As the episode unfolds, it’s clear there’s serious drama ahead for Ravi and his family. But if fan reaction is anything to go by, Amy Mitchell and her EastEnders return have stolen the show. Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief

https://youtu.be/006UhmJ0zlg