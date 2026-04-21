MAFS Australia chaos as Bec backtracks as Danny reveals brutal reaction to her love confession

MAFS Australia fans watched tensions rise once again tonight as Bec and Danny hit another stumbling block — just hours after her emotional declaration of love.

The couple’s relationship has been anything but smooth, with rows and scandals. Bec has often found herself at the centre of the drama. But Danny hasn’t escaped criticism either, particularly over comments that are still yet to air for UK viewers.

However, just when it seemed like they might be turning a corner, tonight’s episode (April 21) proved otherwise.

Bec regrets telling Danny how she felt (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Danny react when Bec confessed her love?

At the previous Commitment Ceremony, Bec made a bold move by telling Danny in front of everyone that she loved him.

However, the moment didn’t quite go as she may have hoped. Danny didn’t say it back. Instead he hugged her and admitted he had strong feelings. But stopped short of returning the sentiment.

Now, he’s revealed what was really going through his mind at the time.

Speaking to Nine.com, Danny said: “I was just shocked when I heard it. Normally, girls would hint towards that. I was thrown, but with Bec you never know what to expect.”

He also admitted he would have preferred such a conversation to happen privately, explaining that in the experiment, you have to “take the rough with the smooth”.

As for why he didn’t say it back, Danny was clear — he simply didn’t feel the same way. He said he would “definitely never say ‘I love you’ to someone I didn’t love.”

Danny didn’t say it back to Bec (Credit: Channel 4)

Bec’s huge U-turn over MAFS Australia comments

In tonight’s episode, the fallout from that moment becomes clear. As Feedback Week begins, couples are asked to spend time with other participants to share advice and discuss their relationships.

But for Bec, the prospect of facing Gia or Scott immediately puts her on edge.

Danny tries to reassure her, suggesting it could be a chance to explain her side of things. But Bec is convinced it would only backfire — and the disagreement quickly escalates.

Walking out of the conversation, Bec later opens up to a producer.

She said: “I’m over it. It bothers me that my husband could tell someone else things he’s bothered about in our relationship. And who is that person?

“Do you know what else bothers me? Yesterday when he ‘ummed’ and ‘ahhed’. That just killed me. It’s just a sense of rejection. I just regret telling him that I love him, I wish I didn’t do that. He’s got all the power in this relationship now.”

With emotions running high and unresolved tensions still lingering, it’s clear Bec and Danny are far from back on track.

Read more: Here’s the crass joke Bec told on MAFS Australia that ‘derailed’ the entire retreat and sent Rachel into meltdown

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