EastEnders follow-up: As Lexi spirals, a heartbreaking confession changes everything tomorrow

Tonight’s EastEnders left viewers watching young Lexi pushed to her limit, as Callum struggled to cope with her refusal to go to school.

Things quickly turned emotional between the pair, with Callum left devastated when Lexi reminded him that he is not actually her dad.

So what is going on with Lexi, and why is she refusing to set foot in the classroom?

Lexi has been struggling since Nigel went into the home in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What is wrong with Lexi in EastEnders?

Understandably, Lexi is struggling at the moment. She has been through more than most youngsters her age have. Not only has she lost her mum, Lola, to a brain tumour, but her dad is in prison, Jay has moved away, and Callum has just divorced Ben and got together with Johnny.

But now Nigel, who Lexi had formed a close bond with, is losing his battle with dementia, and it is taking its toll.

Callum has been struggling to get Lexi to go to school, and today’s episode saw them fall out as she refused to go in for her classes for another day.

Despite promising Callum that if she could see Nigel at the care home yesterday, she would go to school today, she refused to go, and Callum was at a loss.

Honey reached out to Callum in a bid to help Lexi in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Honey staged an intervention

Honey and Billy could see that Callum was struggling, and Honey decided a Mitchell intervention was needed. She gathered Julie and Sam and suggested they all go over to Callum’s for dinner, where they could all support Lexi together.

Julie offered to talk to her about the importance of school, and although Callum said she had enough on her plate with Nigel being so unwell, she was adamant that she wanted to help.

Callum seemed grateful for everyone’s support. But there was just one thing missing from the evening’s arrangements, and that was Phil.

Honey suggested that Billy could speak to him, but Sam said that she would have a word.

Knowing that Phil is the only one who can get through to Lexi, Sam makes it her mission to get him over to Callum’s for dinner. But will her plan work?

Callum has struggled to get Lexi to open up (Credit: BBC)

More drama for Lexi in EastEnders tomorrow

Wednesday’s episode sees the Mitchells gather at Callum and Lexi’s home, sitting down together in the hope of gently uncovering what is really behind her reluctance to go to school.

It is clear that Nigel’s worsening condition has triggered painful memories of losing her mum, reopening old wounds that have never fully healed.

But could there be more to the story?

With emotions running high, all eyes are on whether Phil can finally break through and help Lexi open up about what she is truly going through.

https://youtu.be/006UhmJ0zlg