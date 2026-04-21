MAFS Australia backlash as Gia hides in bathroom and refuses to face Danny in Feedback Week

MAFS Australia fans have been left unimpressed with Gia, after she refused to take part in Feedback Week — leaving Danny completely sidelined.

As the experiment passes the halfway stage, many couples are starting to look ahead and reflect on their relationships. Feedback Week is designed to help with exactly that. It gives participants the chance to open up to someone outside their pairing.

But Gia had other ideas — and her decision has sparked plenty of backlash.

Scott opened up about some relationship issues (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did Gia refuse to speak to Danny?

While Scott got stuck into the task, speaking with Stella about the struggles in his relationship, he assumed Gia was doing the same.

Instead, Gia locked herself in the bathroom, refusing to engage because she suspected she’d be paired with someone she didn’t want to face.

The pair have been at odds since early in the experiment, after Gia accused Danny of saying she was more his type than Bec. Since then, Danny has consistently backed his wife during clashes between the two women.

Speaking to producers, she said: “I’m not doing it. You guys can call [bleep] yourselves at this point. I don’t know why the [bleep] this is an important thing to do today. This experiment is full of [bleep]. And I don’t really care what the experts have to say.”

With Gia refusing to participate, Danny was left without a partner for the task and unable to take part.

While he admitted he was “disappointed”, he didn’t hold back either, telling producers he’d rather “talk to a wall” than have a conversation with Gia.

Later, Gia confirmed her decision to Scott, making it clear she saw no value in the exercise at all.

She said: “I didn’t go on it. I don’t give a [bleep] for anyone’s feedback at this point. There’s no relationship that I want to copy. There’s nobody who could give advice that’s better than what you and I are doing already. So, I just thought [bleep] that.”

Scott thought Gia would participate (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia fans slam her behaviour

Viewers were quick to react — and many didn’t mince their words.

Taking to Reddit, fans accused Gia of avoiding the situation and called out what they saw as hypocrisy, given how often she weighs in on other couples.

One wrote: “Gia is, without a doubt, the biggest coward and the worst bully this show has ever had.”

Another said: “What an absolutely horrendous excuse for a human being and adult.”

A third added: “Truly ugly person, as well as pathetic.”

And a fourth commented: “Gia can’t face the fact her facade is cracking and everyone is seeing what she is really like. And people are no longer afraid to call her out. Boring. I’m so sick of Gia and Bec.”

With tensions clearly at breaking point, the drama doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Gia branded a ‘hypocrite’ as she gives her lame excuse for bullying Alissa

What do you think about Gia not speaking to Danny on MAFS Australia? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.