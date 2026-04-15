Fresh ITVX clues hint Theo could be doomed in upcoming Coronation Street murder plot

*Warning, this article contains Coronation Street spoilers for tonight’s special Todd and Theo episode, as well as the upcoming murder storyline. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is already available to stream on ITVX and YouTube.

Coronation Street fans have been left emotional after a powerful and deeply upsetting episode centred on Todd’s abuse ordeal. But amid the heartbreak, some viewers are now convinced the show may have quietly dropped clues about who could die in the looming murder twist.

For months, audiences have watched in horror as Theo abused Todd behind closed doors. In tonight’s instalment, the truth finally came to light, with Todd bravely going to the police.

As support pours in for him, it’s no surprise that those closest to Todd want Theo to face serious consequences. But a series of comments from other characters has sparked speculation that his fate could be far darker.

Todd finally went to the police (Credit: ITV)

Summer and George want Theo dead

Much of the episode saw Todd at the police station, opening up to Lisa and Kit in distressing detail. Outside, his loved ones were reeling, desperate for justice. And in some cases, something even more extreme.

George, furious at what Todd has been put through, didn’t hold back. In a conversation with Glenda and Christina, he made a shocking remark that suggested he’d take matters into his own hands.

He said: “If I see Theo, I want to be able to get in my hearse, run him down, and then shovel him up into the back of it.”

The comment didn’t feel like an empty threat. And it certainly wasn’t the only one of its kind.

Summer, meanwhile, was equally shaken when she learned the severity of Todd’s injuries. After Sarah revealed he had suffered internal bleeding and needed to stay in hospital overnight, Summer’s reaction was immediate.

She said: “I hate him. How could he do this to Todd? I’ll kill him. I swear I will.”

Will Theo survive the month? (Credit: ITV)

Is Theo the upcoming Coronation Street murder?

With emotions running high, viewers are now questioning whether these comments could be more than just expressions of anger — and instead, subtle hints about what’s to come.

It’s already been confirmed that Coronation Street will feature a murder this month, but both the victim and the killer are still under wraps. Five characters have been named as potential victims: Theo, Maggie, Carl, Jodie and Megan.

As a result, fans are now analysing every line of dialogue for clues, and Summer in particular has emerged as an unexpected suspect in early theories.

For now, though, nothing is confirmed — and viewers will have to keep watching to see how it all unfolds. One thing is certain: after everything he’s been through, Todd will need his family more than ever as the drama continues to escalate.

Read more: 4 Coronation Street storylines that need to be wrapped up right now from Carl’s schemes to Will and Megan affair

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