Emmerdale will not air at 8pm tonight – here’s why and when you can watch it

There have been plenty of changes to the Emmerdale schedule lately and tonight (Tuesday January 13), just one week into the power hour for soaps, they have been taken off air already.

Football, rubgy and other special shows often affect the soaps, but tonight it’s because the ‘soap power hour’ begins. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here so you know when you can watch Emmerdale this week.

Paddy is desperately hoping to find Bear alive (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale airing tonight?

Emmerdale will not be on tonight and neither will Coronation Street. It means the early morning release on ITVX and YouTube are also not available.

It is because of football (of course) as Newcastle take on Man City in the Carabao Cup. Kick-off is at 8pm, exactly when we should be watching Emmerdale.

The soaps will be back from 8pm on Wednesday January 14.

Jai lashes out as he is accused (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Emmerdale this week?

It’s all going badly wrong for Moira as she is implicated in Celia’s wrongdoings. The main reason she’s implicated? Joe Tate. He has framed her (via Robert) and made sure the police continue to look at Moira as being involved.

After police questioning last night, tomorrow DS Walsh arrives with a search warrant. And it’s bad news when the passports are found. Moira is arrested on suspicion of human trafficking. Caleb scrambles to get her a lawyer, but things aren’t looking good.

Elsewhere, Jai is also under suspicion as the police have him as their prime suspect in Ray’s murder. Laurel doesn’t help matters when she mentions their divorce and how Jai may not have been keen on her dating Ray.

As Jai feels all eyes on him accusingly, he soon snaps. He angrily points the finger at April, which causes Dylan to storm out.

Laurel is also clearly hiding something as she struggles to come to terms with what’s happened.

So who did kill Ray?

Also, Paddy is trying not to give up hope as the search for Bear becomes increasingly futile. He wants to believe his dad is still out there, but is it too much to hope for? Can they ever find Bear and give Paddy the closure he needs?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!