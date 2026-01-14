Coronation Street spoilers for Thu, Jan 15: Debbie makes difficult plea decision

Coronation Street spoilers for Thursday, January 15, see Debbie facing a life-changing decision as she finally takes the stand, while Will lands himself in serious trouble after targeting Ken’s car.

There’s also drama for the Platts as Jodie gets far too comfortable, and emotions run high for Todd and Summer as Billy’s funeral looms.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for Thursday.

Debbie makes her mind up (Credit: ITV)

1. Debbie makes her decision

Debbie’s day goes from bad to worse when Carl arrives at the flat and immediately piles on the pressure, insisting she plead guilty and bring the whole ordeal to an end. But Bernie is quick to shut him down, reminding Debbie that Billy’s death was a tragic accident and that he would never want her carrying this burden.

Ronnie backs Bernie to the hilt, offering Debbie his unwavering support, while a clearly rattled Carl starts to realise he’s losing control of the situation. With opinions flying and emotions running dangerously high, Debbie is left pulled in every direction. Faced with the biggest decision of her life, what will she decide to do?

Will’s in trouble (Credit: ITV)

2. Will vandalises Ken’s car in Coronation Street spoilers

Daniel is left stunned when he heads outside to take Ken’s car to work, only to find it defaced with a crude spray-painted symbol. It doesn’t take long for the realisation to hit that someone has gone way too far.

Later, Megan confronts Will in the ginnel and doesn’t hold back, accusing him of vandalising the car and putting everything at risk. It seems Will’s reckless behaviour may finally be catching up with him – but will anyone uncover what he’s really been hiding?

3. Jodie settles in

Over at No.8, Jodie continues to ingratiate herself with the Platts, leaving Shona pleasantly surprised when she serves up a homemade lunch. Jodie appears to be settling in nicely and shows no sign of moving on any time soon.

It all looks thoughtful on the surface – but is Jodie genuinely grateful, or is there more to her sudden domestic bliss?

It’s almost time to say a final farewell to Billy (Credit: ITV)

4. Todd and Summer plan Billy’s funeral in Coronation Street spoilers

As Billy’s funeral draws closer, Summer visits the shop flat with a meaningful photo of Billy, suggesting it should be displayed on the day.

The moment hits Todd hard, and when he later tries to write Billy’s eulogy, the weight of his guilt becomes almost too much to bear. Struggling to get through the words, Todd’s overwhelmed. Can he hold himself together long enough to give Billy the send-off he deserves?

