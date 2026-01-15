Carl Webster’s real mum revealed as Debbie’s guilty plea has the Websters in turmoil in Coronation Street spoilers

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Thursday, January 15), fans were left reeling as Debbie Webster’s true identity came to light – she is actually Carl Webster’s mum, not his sister. The revelation finally explains why Debbie made the dramatic decision to plead guilty for a crime Carl was responsible for.

And spoilers hint that her plea will only fan the flames of tension within the Webster family.

Debbie pleads guilty in a move that stuns her family

Earlier, Ronnie Bailey pulled out all the stops, desperate to convince Debbie not to take the fall for the crash that killed Billy. Bernie even dropped by the flat before Debbie headed to court, gently reminding her that the tragedy was just that – a tragic accident – and that she had no reason to waste any of her time-limited life behind bars.

But Carl had other ideas. He urged Debbie to plead guilty, reassuring her she would likely get a suspended sentence. In a shocking turn, Debbie followed his advice and admitted guilt in court, leaving her family stunned.

Later, Adam warned that the case could hinge on whether Debbie was of sound mind at the time of the crash. Ronnie tried to push for medical evidence to show her dementia may have impaired her understanding, but the threat of prison remained very real.

In a quiet moment alone, Debbie rifled through a memory box. The truth became clear. She pleaded guilty to shield her son because she is, in fact, Carl’s mother. The question now is whether Carl will ever discover the truth.

Webster family tensions set to escalate

Spoilers for the coming days suggest Debbie’s courtroom decision will only add strain to the Webster household, who remain unaware of her real relationship with Carl.

Tomorrow night, Ronnie faces a heartbreaking moment when he overhears Mary and Asha casually discussing the car pile-up in the café. Hearing Debbie’s name thrown around so lightly leaves him distraught, and he rushes to defend her, insisting her remorse is genuine. The emotional weight proves too much, and Ronnie flees, unable to control his feelings.

Next week, Kevin’s simmering frustration boils over as he pores over an old photo of himself with Debbie. Memories ignite anger, culminating in a furious meltdown that leaves the living room in chaos. Tyrone watches in disbelief as Kevin lashes out.

Eventually, Kevin collapses, utterly spent, confessing that he is at the end of his tether – heartbroken, exhausted, and unsure where to turn. The Websters are facing some of their toughest days yet.

