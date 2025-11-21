Monday’s Coronation Street spoilers: Becky under threat, Carl deepens Debbie’s worries, plus 6 more

Monday, November 21 brings fresh drama in Coronation Street spoilers as Becky Swain is shaken when a funeral wreath is left on her doorstep.

Meanwhile, Carl plays cruel mind games, convincing Debbie her health is deteriorating.

Here’s the full rundown of Monday’s Coronation Street spoilers…

Becky gets quite the threat (Credit: ITV)

1. Becky receives a death threat

Becky’s left shaken when a funeral wreath is delivered to her door, chillingly inscribed ‘Rest in Peace – Again!’

The disturbing gesture sends Betsy into panic, but Becky wastes no time. She confronts Costello, warning the threat is deadly serious and vows to track down whoever’s behind it.

2. Costello’s message sends shivers

In the precinct, Becky secretly snaps photos of a group of teenage girls.

At the station, Kit heads in for his promotion interview just as Costello receives a chilling message – a photo of his daughter. Shaken, Costello takes a call from Becky.

Outside the office, Kit lingers, listening with growing curiosity.

Tracy doesn’t get what she’s owed (Credit: ITV)

3. Carl tricks Debbie in Coronation Street spoilers

With Debbie set to return to work, Carl Webster quietly marks Preston’s Petals’ invoice as ‘paid.’ When Tracy arrives with flowers, Carl tells Ronnie that Debbie claimed the bill was settled, though no record exists.

Facing Tracy, Carl insists the payment was missed by mistake but promises to fix it.

4. Debbie worries about her symptoms

As Tracy rages, Debbie crumbles and admits to Ronnie that her health is getting worse. Ronnie pleads with her to step away from work, but will Debbie take his advice?

5. Cassie comes to Tyrone’s rescue in Coronation Street spoilers

Worn out and hiding her guilt, Fiz tells Tyrone that Cilla needs surgery and has no one to care for her. Tyrone urges Fiz to go, promising he can manage alone for a few days.

Later, at the cab office, Tyrone asks Cassie for a lift to physio. She removes her headset and insists on driving him herself. Will Tyrone make progress at the session?

6. Theo and Todd plan for their half marathon

Todd fumes that manipulative Theo Silverton is forcing him into a half marathon. But Theo insists it’s all for Todd’s own good and warns there’s another gruelling run lined up later as part of the training.

Kevin has grand ideas (Credit: ITV)

7. Kevin turns to DIY

Kevin proudly shows off a barrel of beer and a dartboard to Steve and Dev. He explains he’s building his own makeshift pub, all to keep out of Abi and Carl’s way.

8. Dev prepares to visit Asha

Dev shares that Asha’s asked him to come to the unit tomorrow, but what’s behind her request?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

