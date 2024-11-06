Shirley Ballas and her fiancé Danny Taylor have reportedly split after six years together.

According to reports, the couple have decided to separate after Shirley “came to the realisation that it wasn’t going anywhere”.

Over the course of their romance, Shirley, 64, and Danny, 51, faced their fair share of obstacles. From spending time apart to comments about their age gap, let’s take a look.

Shirley and Danny have reportedly split (Credit: Cover Images)

Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor ‘split’

This week, a source has told The Sun of Shirley and Danny’s relationship: “She gave her all to that relationship and in the end came to the realisation that it wasn’t going anywhere. She made a lot of effort to see Danny and support his theatre and panto work, travelling up and down the country.

“Shirley lives in London with her mother and Danny remains based in Liverpool; that commute is a killer.

“But Shirley is a strong, resilient character and is looking better than ever. She will 100% bounce back – 2025 promises to be an absolute corker for her.”

ED! contacted reps for Shirley for comment.

Shirley and Danny on spending weeks apart

In August last year, Shirley opened up about having to spend time apart from Danny due to their work commitments. The star is no stranger to discussing the pair’s “busy” schedules.

As a result of this, Shirley and Danny have had to squash rumours that they weren’t together on a few occasions.

She told the Mirror of them having to be apart: “I don’t think I do too well on the relationship side. Danny and I are always busy. But, we have have respect, we have trust, we have FaceTime so we’re constantly talking to each other.

“We do want we can, we a holiday together at the beginning of the year on the MSC cruise line, which was wonderful. But I don’t think I’m going get to see him now for another five or six weeks.”

Shirley decided she didn’t want to get married again (Credit: Cover Images)

Marriage U-turn

Shirley and Danny announced their engagement in 2021. However, earlier this year, the Strictly judge made the decision that they wouldn’t tie the knot.

Talking on Alan Carr‘s Life’s A Beach podcast in January, Shirley revealed: “Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again.

“I’ve made the decision.”

Shirley said having Danny referred to as her “toyboy” was “offensive” (Credit: ITV)

‘Offensive’ toyboy name

Throughout their relationship, Danny was often referred to as Shirley’s “toyboy” because of their 13-year age gap. However, it’s a term that she previously said she finds “offensive”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2022, Shirley said: “If a man dates a younger girl, it’s absolutely fine; if a woman dates a younger man, they call him her toyboy. I find that offensive.

“He is the most remarkable man and is close to 50. He’s getting there, and keeps saying to me: ‘Don’t you go pushing my age up.'”

