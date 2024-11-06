Shirley Ballas has reportedly called it quits with her fiancé Danny Taylor after six years together.

The Strictly judge, 64, first met Danny Taylor, 51, in 2018, before starting a romance in 2019. The pair then got engaged in 2021. However, earlier this year, Shirley revealed they had decided not to get married – but were still together.

Now, it’s been claimed that Shirley and Danny have ended things, something that has been described as a “very sad situation”.

The pair have reportedly called it quits (Credit: SplashNew.com)

Shirley Ballas ‘splits’ from Danny Taylor

According to sources, Strictly star Shirley ended things after realising her romance with Danny “wasn’t going anywhere”.

She made a lot of effort to see Danny.

“As with any break-up, it is, of course, a very sad situation,” a source told The Sun. “She gave her all to that relationship and in the end came to the realisation that it wasn’t going anywhere. She made a lot of effort to see Danny and support his theatre and panto work, travelling up and down the country.”

A source said Shirley will ‘bounce back’ (Credit: ITV)

Shirley is ‘strong’ amid break-up

What’s more, it’s been claimed that distance “played its part” too in the breakdown of their relationship. The source said: “Shirley lives in London with her mother and Danny remains based in Liverpool; that commute is a killer.

“But Shirley is a strong, resilient character and is looking better than ever. She will 100% bounce back – 2025 promises to be an absolute corker for her.”

It’s believed that the couple are still friends and they still follow one another on social media.

ED! has contacted representatives for Shirley for comment.

Danny and Shirley met in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shirley on marriage U-turn

Earlier this year, Shirley revealed why she had made a U-turn on getting married.

Featuring as a guest on Alan Carr‘s Life’s A Beach podcast in January, Shirley revealed: “Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again.”

She then quipped: “I’ve made the decision.”

After getting engaged in 2021, Shirley had previously said she would “have married him tomorrow if he asked me”.

Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor

In June 2023, Shirley explained why she ‘changed her mind’ on marrying.

She told MailOnline: “I’ve changed my mind. I just feel that at this particular point in my life, my mother and I have got this great relationship and we want to do some travelling and there is different things we want to do.”

She then added: “[The relationship is] going good – I’m busy, he’s busy and we talk to each other every day – several times a day, and my mum talks to him as well.”

