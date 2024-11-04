Shirley Ballas reveals ‘dark place’ she suffered as she addresses ‘bladder leaks’

In an intimate interview, Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas opened up not only about her favourite moments from the show but also her personal struggles.

The 64-year-old dance icon has chosen to open up about a particular struggle that many women face but few discuss – bladder leaks.

Shirley shared how she’s embracing her role as an ambassador for Always Discreet’s “Squeeze the Day” campaign.

The campaign is focused on encouraging women to strengthen their pelvic floors and seek support if they experience leaks.

Shirley Ballas opened up about her personal struggles (Credit: Cover Images)

Shirley Ballas on bladder leaks

“It did take a minute when I was invited to do this,” Shirley admitted to OK! Magazine with a laugh. “Even though I can talk about this among my friends, it’s a bit of a taboo subject.”

She shared that her mother, Audrey, was instrumental in helping her see the bigger picture.

Shirley said: “When I sat with my mum Audrey, who’s 87, she said to me, ‘Think of all the women you could help, think of all the people out there for whom you could make it not such a taboo subject.’ She has a much better memory than me and reminded me of some of the things I’ve been through myself.”

Shirley’s journey with bladder leaks began after the birth of her son, Mark, and continued during menopause.

She recalled the lack of support she received when she was a young mother.

Reflecting on those days, Shirley sees her involvement in the campaign as a chance to help women today avoid the same silence she endured.

The dancer said: “I kept it all very personal, but my mum thinks life is about helping people, and that’s why I’m on this mission. So, I think it’s important we talk about bladder leaks and the more I talk about it, the easier it becomes.”

Dancer Shirley is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Shirley on Strictly

Shirley also opened up about the “dark times” she encountered during menopause.

“I was in the darkest place in my life during menopause,” she revealed. “It’s only now that I’m learning a lot more about it, and I just want to make it easy and not a taboo subject.”

As she has done throughout her career, Shirley balances multiple roles within Strictly’s high-energy environment.

She noted that this year she has become more tuned into the emotional needs of the show’s participants.

This season of Strictly has had its fair share of challenges. However, Shirley praised the cast for their resilience – calling them the “strongest cast”.

While Shirley has become a cherished part of the Strictly family, she views her time on the show with gratitude.

She said if they didn’t renew her contract, she would be “so eternally grateful for the eight series that I’ve had”.

Read more: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas hits back as she blasts ‘childish’ criticism following latest elimination

What do you think of Shirley’s struggles? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.