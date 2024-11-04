Strictly judge Shirley Ballas hits back as she blasts ‘childish’ criticism following latest elimination

Shirley Ballas has hit back at a viewer over the latest Strictly Come Dancing elimination.

Sam Quek, 36, and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, 26, left the competition at the weekend following a dance-off against Johannes Radebe and Montell Douglas.

The vote-off sparked backlash, with many saying the wrong couple was sent home.

Sam and Nikita left Strictly at the weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Shirley Ballas on Strictly

Following the judges’ decision to send home Sam and Nikita, one viewer wrote on X: “So frustrating when the judges can’t mark properly as we then have the wrong people in the dance-off and the wrong couple going home.

You the public can vote to save your favorites. It gets childish to always blame the judges.

“Watching the smile fade off Sam’s face after she did well each week was infuriating when her male counterparts had mistakes ignored.”

The comment was spotted by head judge Shirley, who bit back.

Shirley hit back at the criticism over the latest elimination (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest results

Shirley, 64, wrote: “The show has been on over twenty years the public vote makes a difference.

It comes after viewers voiced their outrage over Sam and Nikita’s exit. Speaking about her departure, Sam said: “I’m gutted, I just want to say thank you. I’ve learned so much. Strictly has just brought that spring in my step back. It’s just been an absolute joy.”

Nikita added: “I’m just in awe of this girl. Sometimes they say it’s about the journey, not the destination, but to me it’s about the company. Sam you are the most wonderful company I could have had.”

Viewers were outraged by the latest dance-off (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

One viewer ranted: “Wrong two in the dance-off… someone call Ofcom!”

Another commented: “So sorry Sam, you and Nikita deserved better we will miss you both gutted for you.”

Someone else added: “Such a shame Sam and Nikita are out, much worse dancers still there.”

