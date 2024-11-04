Tensions seemingly flared on Strictly Come Dancing during the show’s Icons Week on Saturday night as Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood clashed.

Head judge Shirley’s confrontation with fellow judge Craig left not only the contestants but also the viewers amused.

Body language expert Judi James provided insights that gave a glimpse into the emotional turmoil bubbling beneath the show’s surface.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas butted heads during critiques (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly

Judi James was brought on board by Buzz Bingo to analyse the Strictly couples’ dynamics on Saturday night. However, she couldn’t help but note the tension during the live episode.

“Halloween came a week late for Strictly,” Judi noted, “as head judge Shirley suddenly launched a screaming attack on fellow judge Craig that had Motsi [Mabuse] jumping up out of her seat to safety, yelling ‘if you’re going to fight, take it outside.'”

During the icons themed night, Judi analysed the judges’ demeanour. All four judges were dressed as pop ‘icons’.

But while Craig, Anton Du Beke, and Motsi Mabuse apparently seemed ’embarrassed’ by their outfits, Judi claimed that Shirley exuded confidence in her Cher-inspired ensemble.

It was Craig’s critique of Johannes Radebe and Montell Douglas’ rumba that set the scene for the playful conflict, though.

Shirley stood up to argue with Craig (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest

“I would have liked to have seen it a little bit softer, a little bit lighter throughout,” Craig began. “It bothered me that your frame was constantly going in and out…”

However, an annoyed Shirley interrupted him by jumping up from her seat. “What are you doing?” She queried.

“During one critique of a rumba, she stood up to perform a sensual writhing which was aimed at showing off the movement but which looked more like a ploy to show off Shirley’s sequinned body stocking,” Judi observed.

“There were underlying signs of some genuine conflict.”

The altercation reached a crescendo when Shirley confronted Craig due to his negative comments. This prompted the rest of the panel to intervene.

“Stop, stop stop… I am going home!” Motsi exclaimed, as she swapped seats with Shirley.

However, Shirley wasn’t done.

Shirley’s attack on Craig appeared to be another excuse to showcase her costume.

Turning to Craig, she complained: “Wait, wait, wait. Darling, he had that beautiful frame, he dropped his arms, and she looked at him willingly, ready to go with soft movements. With beautiful footwork, improving. What more do you want?!”

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe watched the judges during their critiques (Credit: BBC)

“A choice darling, a choice,” Craig shot back. “Because I didn’t know whether they were in or out all the way through that.”

“They were in and out of hold,” Shirley interrupted.

“Says Cousin IT. Sorry, the Cher wig didn’t quite work out for you,” Craig got one final joke in. However, Shirley burst into laughter as Craig also smiled – suggesting it was all fine between them.

But Judi shared her thoughts on the exchange.

“Shirley’s attack on Craig appeared to be another excuse to showcase her costume,” Judi continued. “However, despite the panto nature of the ‘attack,’ there did seem to be undercurrents of some sort towards either Craig or even Johannes.”

Judi suggested Johannes showed signs of ‘frustration’ or even ‘anger’ (Credit: BBC)

Johannes on Strictly

Meanwhile, Strictly pro Johannes could not hide his frustration – according to Judi.

“Johannes is a consummate masker, but the way one hand balled into a fist as he watched the melee did suggest some inner frustration or even anger,” Judi shared.

