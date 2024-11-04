Head Strictly judge Shirley Ballas was reportedly forced to change her outfit at the last minute after animal rights activists PETA slammed the show.

For Sunday night’s (November 3) results show, Shirley dazzled in a one-shouldered sequined red dress. Saturday night’s theme was Icons Week. For the occasion, the 64-year-old dressed up as the legendary Cher. While wearing a black curly wig, she opted for a leather jacket and a jewelled bodysuit.

While judging contestants for Icons Week, Shirley dressed up as Cher (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Shirley Ballas ‘changes outfit’ at the last minute

While Shirley looked stylish as ever in her red gown for Sunday’s pre-recorded results show, it reportedly wasn’t the exact outfit she had planned on wearing.

According to the The Sun, she was supposed to be wearing ostrich feathers with her dress. However, the feathers had allegedly been taken off in between filming.

A week prior, the PETA charity had already complained to the BBC about their use of feathers for the show’s costumes. They claim that plucking the feathers off the bird can be painful and often fatal.

“Shirley was shocked by the suddenness of it all and because the outfit pulled to bits was quite glamorous and expensive,” a source told the newspaper.

“There wasn’t time to change into another outfit and the whole show is run to a tight schedule.”

They continued: “Wardrobe assistants had to quickly ensure there were no feathers, even fellow judge Motsi Mabuse was said to be helping ensure they’d disappeared without a trace.”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

Shirley’s dress was reportedly supposed to feature feathers (Credit: BBC)

PETA slams Strictly

Yvonne Taylor, PETA’s vice president of corporate projects, previously wrote a letter to Strictly bosses to make a change. The letter was obtained by The Sun.

“Like many Brits, we love the dazzling dances Strictly Come Dancing brings to our screens, but we must spotlight one major concern: the series’ use of feathers,” Yvonne wrote.

“Real birds’ feathers are a product of extreme cruelty to animals and have no place on your dance floor,” she continued.

“They are gory, not glamorous.”

Yvonne stated the industry was “shrouded by mystery” and “black market activity.” While she said “live plucking” is a “common” activity, it causes “immense pain” and “fatal injuries.”

During Sunday night’s results, Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek were eliminated. They found themselves in the bottom two alongside Johannes Radebe and Montell Douglas.

